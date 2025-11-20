Gaming and gambling giant IGT reportedly hit by ransomware - here's what we know

Qilin ransomware group claims 10GB data leak from gambling tech giant IGT

IGT has not confirmed breach; archive allegedly contains ~21,600 files

Qilin, a RaaS group, has hit 900+ victims across multiple industries since 2022

International Game Technology (IGT), a global powerhouse in gambling technology, allegedly suffered a ransomware attack which saw its sensitive data leaked to the dark web.

A report from Cybernews says ransomware operators Qilin added IGT to its data leak site, claiming to have pulled 10 gigabytes from the “Gambling & Gambling” company, which equals roughly 21,600 files.

The criminals did not post any samples for analysis, but label the archive as “Publicated” which suggests that it is released online.

Who are IGT and Qilin?

The page also includes an FTP link, which presumably leads to the entire archive, Cybernews says, but other than that, details are scarce. IGT is yet to confirm, or deny, these claims, and has not answered media inquiries into the matter.

IGT is a global leader in gambling-technology, providing lottery systems, electronic gaming machines, iLottery, and sports-betting platforms.

The company is headquartered in London, but operates major hubs in Las Vegas, Rome, and Providence. It operates in more than 100 jurisdictions, and serves dozens of lotteries and casinos worldwide.

It is allegedly the primary technology provider for 26 US lotteries, and in 2024, IGT generated about $2.5 billion in revenue.

Qilin is a notorious Russian-speaking ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation, first observed in 2022 under the name “Agenda.” They specialize in double-extortion attacks, stealing sensitive data before encrypting systems, then threatening to leak the data publicly.

Their usual victims include manufacturers, finance, healthcare, retail, government agencies, and education. By late 2025, Qilin had claimed over 900 attacks (with a significant number unconfirmed), and more than 2.3 million records breached in confirmed cases.

Some of Qilin’s more high-profile victims include Synnovis, the UK diagnostics provider that supports multiple NHS hospitals, Asahi Group Holdings in Japan where thousands of internal files were leaked, South Korea’s SK Group which reportedly lost over a terabyte of data, and the US pharmaceutical and biotech firm Inotiv.

