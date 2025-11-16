Fulgar confirms ransomware attack linked to notorious RansomHouse group

Attackers published internal documents, including bank balances, invoices, and sensitive communications

Fulgar's clients include the likes of H&M, Adidas, Wolford, and Calzedonia

Fulgar, a long-established producer of synthetic yarns supplying many top fashion houses, has confirmed suffering a ransomware attack linked to the RansomHouse group.

The attackers listed Fulgar, on their leak site on November 12, claiming they had been holding encrypted data since October 31.

Screenshots shared on the leak site appeared to show internal files, including documents, spreadsheets, communications, and financial information, as well as records which appear to relate to bank balances, invoices, and exchanges with external bodies.

A global textile operation is now dealing with leaked samples

Fulgar has been a prominent player in the fiber market since the late 1970s, producing polyamide 66 and covered elastomers used in hosiery, lingerie, activewear, and technical textiles.

The company runs Europe’s largest spinning mill and distributes Lycra and Elaspan across several regions, with operations extending into Italy, Sri Lanka, and Turkey, and its client list includes H&M, Adidas, Wolford, and Calzedonia.

The post included a warning addressed to the company’s management; “Dear management of Fulgar S.p.A., we are sure that you are not interested in your confidential data being leaked or sold to a third party. We highly advise you to start resolving that situation."

Such stolen information can provide the foundation for more precise phishing attempts built on insider details.

RansomHouse has been active since 2021 and has listed more than one hundred victims across its leak site.

US cyber authorities have previously linked the group to affiliates cooperating with Iranian actors, noting arrangements involve encryption support for a share of ransom payments.

The Fulgar breach again shows that even large suppliers can be exposed when a single ransomware group gains access to internal systems.

Identity theft protection becomes important once sensitive records begin to surface, since exposed details can be reused in targeted attempts against staff or partners.

Using the best antivirus software may help reduce the risk of additional compromise during such periods of uncertainty.

A properly configured firewall provides further restraint against follow-up intrusion attempts that often accompany ransomware incidents.

Despite these layers, attackers can still use leaked internal documents to build highly persuasive campaigns, creating broader risks for companies across manufacturing industries.

