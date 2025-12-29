Building a business in 2026? Launch your website for less with this huge Hostinger discount - exclusive to TechRadar

If building a business from the ground up is one of your New Year's Resolutions, then this Hostinger website builder discount will make that a whole lot easier.

Hostinger currently offers a huge 85% discount on Premium plans, taking the monthly total to just $1.99 per month, or £1.99 per month in the UK.

That's not all though, as we have an exclusive TechRadar discount code for 48-month plans for a further 15% discount: TRBF15.

The sales are available both on Website hosting and Website builder plans - in the UK and US.



Here is how that looks for website builder and website hosting plans:

Building your business

Creating and running your own business isn't easy, but these Hostinger tools can make the website building and maintenance a much more simple task.

We've even put together a simple step-by-step guide on how to create the perfect website for your project, so it won't only cost you less money, but also less time and effort too.

Note renewal costs

Once your initial plan is complete, the renewal costs will increase. The current renewal costs outlined on the Hostinger site are;

Premium website builder plan = $10.99/mo

Business website builder plan = $16.99/mo

Now yes, this is a fairly big jump. But, Hostinger ranks as our number one choice for value for money in our list of best website builders - so it's still an excellent deal.

If you want more information, you can read our full Hostinger Website Builder review.