Build the website of your dreams with this exclusive Squarespace discount

With springtime bringing new flowers to bloom and the days becoming longer, there is no better time to give your website a fresh new look. Enter Squarespace, a premier website builder that is now offering a spring discount of 10% for new and returning customers. Squarespace aims to help its users build their websites, from commerce to customer data features. You don’t need to be an expert coder to build your website with the help of Squarespace. Its versatility lies in an intuitive interface, various features, and easy-to-manipulate layout functionality.

If you’re looking to build out an e-commerce site, Squarespace offers built-in capabilities that cover payment, inventory management, marketing tools, booking, and appointment handling.

Is a blog more to your liking? Squarespace has you covered there, too, since its CMS is easy to use and you can edit and publish blogs and metadata without the need for additional plugins, unlike WordPress.

Get 10% off Squarespace with TECHRADAR10 With Squarespace, you get mobile-friendly, niche-specific templates. Enjoy a user-friendly dashboard, 24/7 customer support, free custom domain, SSL security, powerful SEO tools, unlimited bandwidth, Squarespace extensions, premium integrations & blocks (available with business and higher plans), e-commerce & marketing features, and much more. To claim this deal, head over to Squarespace, select your plan, and enter code TECHRADAR10 when checking out.

Is Squarespace worth it?

Squarespace is one of the best platforms for creating websites, stores, blogs, or any combination that you need. Thanks to numerous ready-made templates and AI features, you will hit the ground running and have your website up and running in a very short time. We discuss all premium features in our Squarespace review.

In case you have any questions or concerns, customer support is available 24/7 to answer all of your questions, along with a detailed help section. Best of all, there is a 14-day free website trial, so you can try Squarespace before any commitments. During this trial, you can test out all of its functionalities and decide whether you want to pay for the service. And, we would argue that Squarespace is worth the money, as you get a modern, easy-to-use website builder that has all of the bells and whistles needed to build your online presence.