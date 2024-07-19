Squarespace pricing 2024

Thanks to Squarespace, creating a stunning, professional website has never been easier. Famous for its stylish templates and simple-to-use interface, Squarespace allows anyone to build their site without coding skills. Whether you’re a blogger, a small business owner, or an aspiring ecommerce shopkeeper, Squarespace offers a variety of pricing plans to match your needs. But how do you decide which plan is right for you?

In this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know about Squarespace pricing in 2024. We’ll go over the four pricing plans, which range from $16 to $72 per month. By the end, you’ll know which plan fits your needs best, making sure you get the most value. Plus, we’ll share tips on how to save money and get the most out of Squarespace.

Squarespace plans and pricing: An in-depth look

Whether you're dreaming up a personal blog, launching a business site, or diving into ecommerce, Squarespace has a plan tailored just for you. From the affordable “Personal” plan to the robust “Commerce Advanced” plan, each choice comes with rock-solid features.

Prices for Squarespace plans range from $16 to $72 per month, positioning it competitively among other all-in-one site builders such as Wix and Hostinger. What's great is that you can explore Squarespace's tools and templates risk-free with a 14-day trial that doesn't require credit card details.

Next, we'll delve into each plan, discussing features, costs, and benefits so you can confidently choose the perfect fit for your project. But first, let's compare Squarespace plans to each other.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Personal Business Commerce (Basic) Commerce (Advanced) Price (paid annually) $16/month $23/month $28/month $52/month Price (paid monthly) $25/month $36/month $40/month $72/month Free trial 14 days 14 days 14 days 14 days Unlimited storage and bandwidth Yes Yes Yes Yes Free domain name Yes, for the first year with the annual plan Yes, for the first year with the annual plan Yes, for the first year with the annual plan Yes, for the first year with the annual plan Free SSL certificate Yes Yes Yes Yes Ecommerce functionality No Yes Yes Yes Transaction fees N/A 3% No No Sell unlimited products N/A Yes Yes Yes Point-of-sale support N/A No Yes Yes Abandoned cart recovery N/A No No Yes Custom CSS and JavaScript No Yes Yes Yes SEO toolkit Yes Yes Yes Yes Branded email included No Yes Yes Yes 24/7 customer support Yes (via live chat, email, X, and Facebook) Yes (via live chat, email, X, and Facebook) Yes (via live chat, email, X, and Facebook) Yes (via live chat, email, X, and Facebook)

Personal plan: Perfect for online portfolios and personal blogs

When starting your journey into site creation, Squarespace’s “Personal” plan is a superb place to begin. Priced at $16 per month when billed annually or $25 per month for month-to-month billing, this plan offers a balanced mix of features without advanced options you might not need.

What do you get?

With the “Personal” plan, you get a free custom domain for the first year if you sign up for an annual payment. Your site will be protected with SSL security, ensuring your visitors' data is safe and giving your SEO the boost it needs. You don't have to worry about hitting data limits since you’ll get unlimited bandwidth and storage. Thanks to Squarespace’s adaptive design, your site will maintain its beauty across all devices.

The plan provides basic site metrics to help you track your site's performance, and you can access customer support 24/7 through live chat, email, or a well-stocked knowledgebase.

What's missing?

While this plan provides plenty of tools for creating a stunning website, it lacks some advanced features available in higher-tier plans. Notably, it does not include ecommerce capabilities. If you're planning to sell products online, you'll need to upgrade to one of the ecommerce-focused plans.



You'll also need to pay extra if you want a branded email address.

Who should choose this plan?

If you're a freelancer, solopreneur, or small business owner wanting a sleek, professional-looking site without the need for online sales, the “Personal” plan is a rock-solid choice. It provides all the necessary features to get your site up and running, along with the flexibility to grow as your needs change. With its intuitive tools and beautiful templates, you can create a stunning online presence without hassle.

Business plan: Best for side hustles and small businesses

Once you're ready to take your online presence to the next level, the “Business” plan offers an exceptional blend of features at a reasonable price. This plan costs $23 per month when paid annually or $36 per month if paid monthly.

What do you get?

The “Business” plan includes Squarespace's ecommerce features, allowing you to sell unlimited products and create a smooth and secure checkout page. You can also enjoy advanced website analytics to gain insights into your site's performance.

Additionally, you'll receive a branded Google email address for professional communication, and the ability to add promotional pop-ups and banners to keep your visitors informed about the latest updates and events. For those with technical know-how, the “Business” plan provides advanced customization options using CSS and JavaScript.

Squarespace also simplifies setting up customer accounts for easier checkout and supports creating and selling courses, memberships, and online videos.

What's missing?

While the “Business” plan comes with ecommerce capabilities, it also comes with a 3% transaction fee on all sales, which can add up if your sales volume increases. To avoid this, consider upgrading to one of the ecommerce plans. Also, this plan does not include advanced features like physical point of sale or product reviews.

Who should choose this plan?

It’s an excellent choice for small businesses or side hustles that are starting to sell products online but don't yet require a more comprehensive ecommerce solution. Similarly, for traditional shops or service-focused businesses aiming for a robust online presence with ecommerce tools, the "Business" plan strikes a fine balance of features and cost-effectiveness.

While you may consider upgrading as your online store grows, the “Business” plan offers everything you need to start.

Commerce (Basic) plan: Excellent for growing ecommerce businesses

If you're ready to ramp up your online sales, Squarespace’s "Commerce Basic" plan offers an excellent upgrade. This plan costs $28 per month when paid annually or $40 per month if billed monthly.

What do you get?

The “Commerce Basic” plan builds upon the “Business” plan by throwing in all essential ecommerce features without transaction fees. You can showcase products with powerful merchandising tools like low-stock labels and waitlists, enhancing your customers' shopping experience. Moreover, you can accept payments both online and in-person through Squarespace’s ecommerce app integrated with Square.

Customers can leave product reviews on your site, adding credibility and trust to your offerings. You also gain the ability to sell on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, expanding your reach beyond your online shop.

What's missing?

While "Commerce Basic" eliminates transaction fees and provides extensive ecommerce tools, it doesn't include features such as abandoned cart recovery and automatic discounts found in higher-tier plans.

Who should choose this plan?

The “Commerce Basic” plan is well-suited for small to mid-sized businesses ready to scale their ecommerce operations. It’s particularly beneficial for those looking to enhance their online sales and engage customers using advanced ecommerce tools.

Commerce (Advanced) plan: Ideal for larger online stores

When your online store is ready to take the next leap, Squarespace’s “Commerce Advanced” plan offers a powerhouse of features tailored to maximize your sales potential. It's priced at $52 per month when billed annually or $72 per month for monthly billing.

What do you get?

The “Commerce Advanced” plan includes everything from previous tiers, together with essential tools designed specifically for larger online stores. Enjoy zero transaction fees on sales of physical products or services, advanced shipping options for custom rates and free shipping offers, and a robust abandoned cart recovery feature to convert hesitant shoppers into buyers.

You’ll also gain the ability to automatically apply advanced discount codes, offer subscriptions for weekly or monthly purchases, and integrate third-party software through custom commerce APIs.

What’s missing?

Despite its powerful ecommerce features, the “Commerce Advanced” plan comes at a higher price tag compared to other Squarespace options, which may be a consideration for smaller businesses with tighter budgets. Additionally, its advanced capabilities may require dedicated resources or expertise to fully leverage.

Who should choose this plan?

Ideal for ambitious online businesses looking to scale up, the “Commerce Advanced” plan equips you with the tools to manage a large inventory, deliver personalized customer experiences, and boost your sales strategy.

Add-ons and additional costs

From $16 to $72 per month, Squarespace provides a range of plans with various features. Keep in mind, though, there are additional costs that may arise depending on your business's demands.

Payment processing fees

The “Business” plan charges a 3% transaction fee per sale, but “Commerce” plans waive this fee. Also, opting for a “Commerce” plan is necessary to unlock features like product reviews and domain-specific checkouts.

Custom domain registration

With annual plans, Squarespace includes a complimentary custom domain registration for the first year. For monthly plans, purchasing a custom domain separately is required, typically costing between $10 and $20 per year.

Professional email and email campaigns

Except for the “Personal” plan, Squarespace provides one free professional email account through Google Workspace. Additional accounts incur charges, with the free account transitioning to a paid subscription starting at $6 per user per month after the first year. Additionally, the email campaigns add-on allows you to integrate email marketing tools into your site, priced from $5 to $48 per month annually.

Additional add-ons

Squarespace supports integrating third-party products such as OpenTable in its top-tier plans, potentially incurring extra fees. The digital products add-on reduces transaction fees and increases video storage capacity, priced from $9 to $89 per month when paid annually. Meanwhile, the Acuity Scheduling add-on facilitates seamless appointment scheduling from your site, with costs ranging between $16 and $49 per month annually.

Depending on the complexity of the integration, you may also need to budget for third-party assistance to set them up effectively.

Promotions and discounts: How to save money on Squarespace plans

After selecting the perfect Squarespace plan for your needs, check these tips to save money on your new site.

Choosing annual payments over monthly can save you up to 30%. Squarespace offers flexibility with the ability to change or cancel your plan anytime, ensuring you're not locked into a financial commitment that doesn't fit your needs.

Are you a student entrepreneur on a tight budget? Squarespace offers a generous 50% discount on any annual plan for the first year when you verify your student status. This helps you build and manage your dream site affordably while pursuing your studies.

Look for Squarespace promo codes, which can provide discounts on purchases. These codes may also be available through Squarespace affiliates, offering savings on your initial sign-up. Note that promo codes typically apply to new customers during their first purchase.

Squarespace free trial: What you should know

Thinking about Squarespace for your site? Their free trial lets you dive in without needing a credit card and explore some of its premium features.

With a 14-day trial period for any plan you're interested in, you can thoroughly test the platform to see if it suits your needs. Feel free to create multiple trials to experiment with different site designs and functionalities. It's a superb way to see if Squarespace is the right fit for you.

What’s included (and what’s missing)

Throughout your trial period, you'll have access to some of the premium features to experiment with and build your site. However, remember that trial sites remain private until you upgrade to a paid plan. This means your site won’t be live or searchable by search engines. Also, advanced ecommerce functions, like accepting payments and setting up subscriptions, aren’t available during the trial.

With Squarespace’s 14-day free trial, you can explore their platform extensively, customizing your site to see if it meets your needs before committing.

Competition: How does Squarespace compare to competitors?

Deciding between Squarespace and its main rivals such as Wix, GoDaddy, and Hostinger Website Builder can be challenging due to their unique strengths. Squarespace shines with its sleek, customizable templates perfect for showcasing your unique style or business identity. It's packed with features that make it easy to manage e-commerce, boost SEO, and track your site’s performance, making it a go-to for businesses that want both beauty and brains in their sites.

Wix

Wix, on the other hand, offers a playground of flexibility. It’s great if you're starting out and want tons of options to customize your site and get noticed on search engines. With powerful blogging and ecommerce tools, Wix is designed for those who want total control over their site’s look. Pricing-wise, Wix often offers competitive rates that are appealing to budget-conscious users.

Read our full Wix review to find out more. You can also read out full Wix vs Squarespace comparison.

GoDaddy

If simplicity and speed are your priorities, GoDaddy’s got your back. They offer ready-made templates and affordable plans that are perfect for quickly getting a site up and running. While GoDaddy may not offer the same level of design customization as Squarespace or Wix, its straightforward approach and lower pricing can be attractive for users focused on efficiency.

Read our full GoDaddy website builder review to find out more.

Hostinger

Then there’s Hostinger Website Builder, clear-cut and budget-friendly. It’s ideal for small businesses dipping their toes into online sales. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of Squarespace or Wix, Hostinger's platform provides good value for those looking to establish an online presence without breaking the bank.

Read our full Hostinger website builder review to find out more.

What is Squarespace?

Squarespace is more than just another site builder - it's an all-in-one platform for creating stunning blogs, online stores, portfolios, and more. Initially conceived as a tool for static sites, Squarespace has evolved into a comprehensive solution that covers domain name registration, cloud hosting, and robust site-building capabilities with built-in ecommerce features.

This hosted solution runs on Squarespace’s servers, eliminating the need for separate web hosting services. Its hallmark is a user-friendly Content Management System (CMS) paired with an intuitive interface, which makes it accessible to users at all skill levels.

Squarespace offers a wide variety of customizable templates you can personalize without difficulty. From there, you can enhance your site with blogging tools, add ecommerce functionalities, and even custom code to tailor it to your needs. It's a superb choice for professional-looking blogs, creative portfolios, and small to medium-sized online stores.

For those eager to get started, linking an existing Apple, Google, or Facebook account allows instant access to Squarespace's templates, enabling you to begin crafting your site right away. Moreover, Squarespace offers a 14-day free trial, giving you time to experience its features and decide if it meets your site-building needs and desires.

Conclusion: How to choose the right Squarespace plan for you?

Deciding on the best Squarespace plan is all about matching your needs with the right features and budget. Whether you're starting a blog, showcasing your portfolio, or running a full-fledged online store, Squarespace has options tailored to your ambitions.

Take advantage of their 14-day free trial to experiment and find the perfect fit without any financial commitment upfront. Consider opting for annual billing to save up to 30% and ensure you have the resources and support to bring your vision to life.

Squarespace pricing FAQs

What does Squarespace cost? Squarespace's monthly rates span from $16 to $72, depending on the plan you choose. With yearly billing, the “Personal” plan starts at $16 per month, the “Business” plan is $23 per month, the “Basic Commerce” plan costs $27 per month, and the “Commerce Advanced” plan is $49 per month. Each plan comes with a full set of features to help you build and manage your site effort-free.

Does Squarespace provide a free plan or a free trial? While Squarespace doesn’t have a free plan, they do offer an awesome 14-day free trial. You can explore many premium features without entering your credit card details. It's a splendid way to see if Squarespace is the perfect fit for your site before spending a dime.

Are there any hidden costs with Squarespace? While there are no hidden costs with Squarespace, there are a few additional charges to keep in mind. For instance, the “Business” plan has a 3% transaction fee, which is waived if you choose one of the “Commerce” plans. Also, if you’re on a monthly plan, you’ll need to buy a custom domain separately after the first year.