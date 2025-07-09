Wix teams up with Monotype, introduces new fonts

Wix announces teaming up with Monotype Imaging

The partnership will see new fonts make it to the Wix website builder platform

Wix users now get to use some of the most popular fonts in the world, such as Helvetica, or Avenir, thanks to a new partnership with Monotype Imaging. Earlier this week, the popular website builder announced a new strategic partnership with Monotype Imaging, one of the biggest font licensors in the world.

As a result, Wix users can now enjoy a wider spectrum of high-quality typefaces to improve their content and better demonstrate their creativity.

Among the fonts Monotype owns and distributes are Helvetica, Arial, Times New Roman, Future, Avenir, and Century Gothic. The company also offers new classics, such as Recoleta, Kibitz Pro, and Aether. However, not all of Monotype’s typefaces will be available.

After consulting with type design experts at Monotype, Wix chose which fonts to offer, ranging from “professional business needs” to “playful, personal projects”, and “agencies building bespoke web experiences with a variety of fonts.”

New features

For Hagit Kaufman, VP of Brand and Design at Wix, typography is “an important aspect of web design”, and by expanding the font offering, Wix “empowers creators to produce visually compelling websites and content that truly reflects the brand’s personality".

The new fonts are now live and accessible to all Wix and Wix Studio users, it was said in the press release.

In recent months, Wix has been hard at work, adding new tools and features for its website building community. In late April this year, it introduced a new AI-powered adaptive content application that generates and modifies website content based on admin input and visitor characteristics. A few weeks earlier, in mid-March, it introduced a new no-code interface, Wix Functions, allowing customers to create custom business flows and elements such as dynamic pricing rules, checkout conditions, and tailored loyalty rewards without needing any coding expertise.

If you’re interested in learning more, make sure to read our in-depth Wix review.