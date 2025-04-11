Known as one of the best website builders, Wix offers a drag-and-drop interface that makes it easy for anyone, from bloggers to business owners, to create a custom online presence. With a wide range of templates, AI-powered design suggestions, and a full-blown CMS, you have a ton of flexibility no matter what kind of website you're looking to build.

In 2025, Wix offers pricing options for a wide range of budgets. Plans range from a free option for personal use to premium tiers costing up to $159 per month when billed annually. While its prices are usually on the upper end, advanced features in higher-tier plans may be well worth the cost for growing businesses with complex needs.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know about Wix pricing in 2025. We’ll cover each plan in detail, including features, costs, and benefits, to help you make the right decision. We will also introduce you to ways to save on your subscriptions, including where you can find the best Wix promo codes.

So, whether you’re a freelancer showcasing your portfolio or a business owner with an online store, this guide will help you find the best plan for your project.

Wix plans and pricing: Overview

As of 2025, Wix has a tiered pricing structure with four main premium plans, plus a free plan and custom pricing for enterprise users. Paid plans range from $17 to $159 per month when billed annually, designed to suit everything from personal websites to large online businesses.

Wix encourages annual subscriptions by offering discounts compared to monthly billing. For example, choosing the Core plan with annual billing saves users 24% compared to monthly payments. Prices may also vary depending on your location, with some regions receiving preferential deals due to market conditions.

Here’s a clear breakdown of Wix’s current pricing plans:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Light Core Business Business Elite Price (paid annually) $17/month $29/month $36/month $159/month Price (paid monthly) $24/month $36/month $43/month $172/month Site collaborators 2 5 10 100 Storage space 2 GB 50 GB 100 GB Unlimited Free add ons Free domain for 1 year Free domain, logo, Site Booster app, Events Calendar app Same as Core Same as Core Marketing suite Light Basic Standard Advanced Site analytics Not included Basic Standard Advanced Payment acceptance Not included Included Included Included Ecommerce features Not included Basic (up to 50,000 products) Advanced Full suite Developer platform Not included Not included Not included Included

Light plan: Great for professional use

The Light plan is Wix's entry-level premium offering, designed for those seeking to establish a professional online presence without breaking the bank. Priced at $17 per month when billed annually, the Light plan removes Wix branding while allowing users to connect a custom domain, making it ideal for personal websites, portfolios, and solo business sites.

What’s included?

The Light plan offers 2GB of storage and allows up to 30 minutes of video hosting. It comes with a free domain for the first year, helping users save on initial costs. You can collaborate with up to two team members, making it one of the best small business website builder plans on the market.

This plan also includes basic marketing tools like automated emails and lead-generation forms. You’ll get 24/7 customer support and can create up to four forms with a maximum of 10 fields each for simple visitor interaction and data collection.

What’s missing?

The Light plan does have some limitations. It doesn’t support ecommerce, so you can’t sell products or accept payments online. It also lacks site analytics, which makes tracking visitor behavior and performance harder.

Storage space is limited to 2GB, which may not be enough for media-heavy sites. Advanced features like live chat and a logo maker are also missing, as they’re only available in higher-tier plans.

Who should choose this plan?

The Light plan is best for freelancers, consultants, and small business owners who don’t need ecommerce capabilities. It’s ideal for creating ad-free, professional-looking websites with a custom domain, whether it’s for a portfolio, blog, or basic business site.

Core plan: Best for small businesses

The Core plan, priced at $29 per month (when billed annually), is Wix's mid-tier offering. It’s designed for small businesses and entrepreneurs who want to build a professional online presence with basic ecommerce features. This plan is a notable step up from the Light plan, offering more tools and resources to help grow your online presence.

What’s included?

The Core plan comes with 50GB of storage, giving you plenty of space for multimedia content and larger websites. It also includes 5 hours of video hosting, so you can showcase products or services through video content. Basic site analytics are available to help you track website performance and understand visitor behavior.

A major upgrade is the basic ecommerce functionality. You can sell up to 50,000 products, accept online payments, and access features like abandoned cart recovery and selling on social channels or marketplaces. The plan also offers tools like a free logo maker, the Site Booster app, and the Visitor Analytics app, all free for one year. These features make it easier to enhance your online presence and monitor performance.

What’s missing?

While the Core plan provides a strong foundation for small businesses, it lacks some advanced features offered by competitors at similar price points. For example, it does not include advanced shipping options or automated sales tax calculations, which are important for businesses with complex shipping needs or those operating in multiple tax jurisdictions.

Also, the marketing tools included in this plan are fairly basic. Businesses may find the platform’s marketing suite limiting compared to competitors that offer more advanced email marketing tools or seamless integrations with third-party marketing platforms.

Who should choose this plan?

The Core plan is ideal for small businesses or startups with basic marketing and analytics needs. It’s a good fit for entrepreneurs who want to create a professional online presence and start selling products or services without requiring complex ecommerce features. If you’ve outgrown the Light plan and need more storage, simple analytics, and basic ecommerce tools, the Core plan is a great next step.

Business plan: For established businesses and larger stores

The Business plan (priced at $36 per month) is designed for established businesses and larger online stores aiming to scale. It offers a significant upgrade from the Core plan, with advanced ecommerce features, better marketing tools, and improved analytics to support business growth.

What’s included?

The Business plan comes with 100GB of storage, perfect for hosting a large product catalog and multimedia content. It includes a standard marketing suite and site analytics to help track performance and make data-driven decisions. You can also collaborate with up to 10 team members, making it easier to manage larger operations.

Key ecommerce features include the ability to accept payments in multiple currencies, supporting up to 5 additional currencies beyond your base currency. The plan also offers automated sales tax calculations for up to 100 monthly transactions, support for 250 dropshipping products via Modalyst, and the ability to collect and display up to 1,000 customer reviews using the Kudobuzz app.

What's missing?

While this plan provides robust features, it doesn’t include customized reports or a built-in loyalty program like some competitors — both of which could help businesses track specific metrics or improve customer retention.

The automated sales tax calculation limit of 100 monthly transactions may also be a challenge for rapidly growing businesses. Some competing platforms offer higher or unlimited transaction limits for tax calculations at similar price points.

Who should choose this plan?

The Business plan is ideal for growing businesses that need more storage, better marketing tools, and advanced ecommerce features. It’s a great fit for online stores with expanding product catalogs, businesses entering international markets, and those looking to use dropshipping and customer reviews to grow their brand. This plan offers a strong balance of value and features for businesses ready to move beyond the Core plan but not yet in need of the advanced capabilities of the Business Elite tier.

Business Elite plan: For organizations with complex needs

The Business Elite plan at $159 per month is Wix's highest-tier option designed for large businesses with significant digital needs. It offers a wide range of features and tools, making it ideal for companies requiring advanced functionality, strong performance, and priority support. This plan also arguably makes Wix one of the best website builder for agencies thanks to it's comprehensive offering.

What’s included?

With the Business Elite plan, you get unlimited storage and video hours, perfect for hosting large-scale websites and multimedia content. It also includes advanced marketing and eCommerce features like collecting up to 3,000 product reviews, selling unlimited dropshipping products, and creating loyalty programs with tiers and points expiration.

A notable perk of this plan is priority VIP customer care, which ensures faster responses to support requests. You’ll also have access to advanced analytics, custom reports, and the ability to accept payments in 11 different currencies. Plus the plan allows up to 100 site collaborators, making it a great fit for large teams managing complex projects.

What’s missing?

While the Business Elite plan is packed with features, it does miss a few specialized tools that some businesses might need. For example, it doesn’t include a dedicated account manager, which other providers might offer at this price point. Additionally, it lacks access to Wix’s API and advanced developer tools, which could be limiting for companies looking for deep customization or external integrations.

For extremely large businesses, scalability could be an issue. Automated sales tax calculations are capped at 500 transactions per month — potentially too low for very high-volume retailers. The plan also limits collaborators to 100, which may not be enough for businesses requiring unlimited staff accounts.

Who should choose this plan?

The Business Elite plan is best for businesses with complex digital needs, such as larger ecommerce companies, multi-brand organizations, or small-to-medium enterprises requiring advanced marketing tools, in-depth analytics, and priority support. It’s especially useful for businesses operating internationally, thanks to its multi-currency payment support and advanced shipping options. However, with its higher cost, this plan is most suitable for established businesses that can fully utilize its extensive features and justify the investment.

Wix free trial: What you should know

Wix makes website building easy with its free plan and premium trial options. The free plan lets you create and publish a basic website for as long as you want, while the premium trial gives temporary access to advanced features.

Free plan

Wix's free plan is perfect for individuals or small businesses starting an online presence without upfront costs. It includes access to Wix's drag-and-drop website builder, allowing you to create a functional site using any of its templates. You can customize the design and content, making it ideal for testing ideas or creating simple personal websites.

However, the free plan has its limitations. Users are capped at 500MB of storage and bandwidth, which can quickly run out if your site includes lots of images or videos. Additionally, Wix branding, including a noticeable banner ad at the top of the site, will appear on free websites, which can make your site look less professional.

The biggest drawback is that you can't use a custom domain. Instead, sites are given a Wix subdomain in the format "yourusername.wixsite.com/yoursite," which can make your website harder to find and remember. This may also hurt your site's credibility and search engine optimization.

Premium trial

To try Wix's advanced features, you can sign up for the 14-day premium trial. This trial offers full access to everything included in Wix's paid plans, giving you a chance to experience the platform before committing to a subscription.

To start the trial, you need to sign up for the free plan and then upgrade to a paid plan. If you cancel within the first 14 days, you'll get a full refund. During this period, you can explore premium perks like increased storage, removal of Wix ads, and the ability to connect a custom domain.

The trial also includes access to ecommerce features, marketing tools, and analytics that aren't available with the free plan. However, if you don't cancel within the 14-day timeframe, you'll be charged for the premium plan you selected. Keep in mind that the trial doesn’t include a free domain name – this is only available with annual premium subscriptions.

How do I save on my Wix subscription?

Like most website builders Wix offers several ways to save on your subscription.



One easy way to save is to sign up for an annual, rather than monthly payment plan. This can save you up to 24% on your subscription. This is an ideal option for those that have the cash and know they will be using their website for at least a year. However, it can add needless cost if you only need your website for a shorter period of time.



You can also save by using one of our top Wix promo codes. These codes can be applied at checkout to help you save.

Some students can save a generous 50% on their Wix subscription via Student Beans.

Competition: How does Wix compare to other competitors?

Wix is a versatile and user-friendly website builder, offering over 900 templates and an intuitive drag-and-drop editor. It provides a wide range of features, making it easy to customize your website. Wix also offers several AI-powered tools, which helps users quickly create functional websites based on their preferences.

Compared to competitors, Wix offers more features and flexibility at its price points, often delivering better value for money. However, some competitors may excel in specific areas. For example, Wix’s ecommerce tools are great, but platforms like Shopify or BigCommerce offer more specialized features for online stores. Similarly, some competitors might offer lower prices for premium plans or better options for certain use cases.

Squarespace

Squarespace is one of Wix’s main competitors, known for its professional, polished templates and strong design tools. While Squarespace has fewer templates (around 180 compared to Wix’s 900+), its designs are modern and high-quality. Squarespace also offers better access to ecommerce and payment tools, especially in its lower-tier plans.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy is more affordable than Wix, particularly for basic websites. However, Wix offers much greater design flexibility and more customization options. GoDaddy’s website builder is simpler and easier for beginners, but it doesn’t have advanced features or an extensive app marketplace like Wix.

What is Wix?

Wix is a website builder that makes it easy for individuals and businesses to create professional websites without needing coding skills. Founded in 2006, it has grown into a powerful platform with drag-and-drop functionality, allowing users to design and customize their sites effortlessly. As of 2025, Wix remains a leader in the market, offering a wide range of features for everything from simple portfolios to complex ecommerce stores.

Wix is built on a "What You See Is What You Get" (WYSIWYG) system, meaning changes made in the editor appear exactly as they will on the live site. With over 900 customizable templates covering various industries, users can find designs suited to their needs. Wix offers one of the best AI website builders on the market, making it easy to quickly create functional websites based on user preferences. Additionally, Wix includes advanced features like ecommerce tools, marketing solutions, and SEO optimization to help businesses build and grow their online presence.

Wix has also introduced new features like AI-driven content creation, better collaboration tools for teams, and improved mobile site responsiveness. The AI Text Creator helps generate SEO-friendly copy using short business descriptions, while the Wix Studio Editor allows real-time collaboration and more precise design control. For advanced users, Wix Velo offers the option to add custom coding and server-side runtime capabilities, enabling developers to build highly customized websites and web applications.

Wix pricing 2025: FAQs

Can I use Wix for free? Yes, Wix offers a free plan that lets you create and publish websites at no cost. However, the free plan has limitations, such as Wix branding on your site and a Wix subdomain. To access features like custom domains, removing Wix ads, and more storage, you’ll need to upgrade to a premium plan.

How does Wix work? Wix is a platform that combines website building and hosting in one service. You can create a site by choosing from pre-designed templates or starting from scratch, then customizing it with the drag-and-drop editor. Wix provides everything you need, including hosting, security, SEO tools, and business features like ecommerce and booking systems.

Is Wix good for SEO? Wix has come a long way in improving its SEO features. With proper optimization, Wix websites can rank well in search engines. The platform includes built-in SEO tools to help you customize content, meta descriptions, and URLs. However, its website load speed may not be as fast as some competitors, which could affect SEO.

Which Wix plan should I choose? The best Wix plan depends on your needs. The free plan is great for practicing or creating simple personal sites. The Light plan ($17/month) works for portfolios and basic business websites. Small businesses needing basic ecommerce features might prefer the Core plan ($29/month), while the Business plan ($36/month) suits businesses with larger online stores. For organizations with complex needs, the Business Elite plan ($159/month) provides more advanced resources.