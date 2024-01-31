Best website builders for agencies (2024)

With some of the best website builders on the market now offering advanced tools and considerable flexibility, many agencies and freelancers are turning away from traditional website building techniques, instead seeking out the best no or low-code website builders that meet their and their client's needs.

This approach saves agencies, developers, freelancers, and designers considerable time when creating sites, ultimately leading to bigger profits.

But not all website builders are created specifically with professionals in mind. In fact, many focus specifically on delivering a super-simplified web-building process that target users with little or no experience.

Our experts have tested everything from the best ecommerce website builders to the best website builders for small businesses. Now we have applied our expertise and experience to create a list of the best website builders for agencies.

Best for agencies overall

Wix combines power, flexibility, and ease of use - making it our top choice for agencies (Image credit: Wix)

In short, Wix holds the crown as the best overall website builder for agencies, offering a harmonious blend of user friendliness and powerful features that can be extended through customization.

If you’re looking for an all-encompassing solution Wix ticks most, if not all, of the boxes required by agencies and individuals looking to create their website quickly. It is a heavyweight in its own right among the website builders. User friendly philosophy takes center stage once you fire up the editor, with numerous tools and ready made templates that can help you easily align each detail with your brand image.

But what makes Wix so good for agencies?

In short...Wix Studio.

Wix Studio is a dedicated platform for agencies and freelancers that use Wix to create websites for their clients. Offering advanced tools to create stunning, functional websites.

For example, alongside a no-code website builder, Wix also offers no-code animations. You can choose presets that can make your images scroll, loop, and much more. This is incorporated in its responsive editor that automatically optimizes your content for each screen size, making your web presentation as responsive as possible.

If you find the presets lacking, which will hardly be the case, you have the option to further customize most of the elements by customizing CSS. This does require some coding knowledge, but you can always refer to the helpful wiki or countless “how to videos” online.

While novel AI features may be mind boggling, Wix similarly introduces adjustment of complex website behaviors with the help of AI. In essence, this means that with a click of a button, you can optimize sections and tweak elements as needed. In the end, if you need a specific logic for your website, which is not covered by Wix pre-built APIs, you can always create and use your own custom API extending the capabilities of the website builder to almost unlimited use cases.

Countless freelancers and agencies already use Wix Studio. You can tap into this knowledgeable community through dedicated forums and events.

When it comes to pricing, Business and eCommerce plans start from $17, $25, and $35, respectively. All plans provide access to Wix Studio and offer you the ability to accept payments, remove Wix branding, and have an unlimited bandwidth. However, storage space, video hours, lead capture forms, and field per form differ from plan to plan. Furthermore, if you’re looking for customized reports, you will have to dish out for the most expensive plan.

You can learn more about what Wix has to offer with our full Wix review.

Duda's approach to website building could be described as 'agency first' (Image credit: Duda)

2. Duda A website builder built with agencies in mind Our expert review: Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + White-labeled tools for brand consistency + Intuitive design capabilities + Comprehensive agency solutions + Scalability for growth + Helpful AI tools Reasons to avoid - Limited advanced e-commerce features

If you are looking for a website builder that has been built with your needs in mind, then Duda may just be what you are looking for.

The platform allows you to get started in seconds and create your first solution in mere minutes. All of this is supported by 100+ gorgeous templates that you can choose from. A neat feature is that you can preview how the template looks on mobile phones, tablets, etc. before you choose and apply it to your creation.

Furthermore, you can edit all of the templates directly or utilize Duda’s API to execute automation tasks for workflow and editing features. If you plan on working on multiple websites at one time, Duda offers an intuitive dashboard where you can manage all of your projects side by side. Upselling is also neatly added in, allowing agencies to offer SEO, reputation management, CRM, and much more to its customers all through Duda’s App Store integrations.

Thanks to Duda's white label option, you get a website builder that will seamlessly integrate with your agency’s branding, supporting strong brand consistency throughout touch points with clients.

Duda's advanced AI tools can be a huge time saver for busy agencies. The AI SEO Assistant allows you to automatically populate page titles and descriptions based on the content of the page at just a click of a button. The AI Content Assistant can be used to automatically populate and edit the content of your websites (although a level of editing will certainly be needed to bring it up to scratch).

Finally, if you’re worried about how your team can collaborate across Duda’s ecosystem, worry not! Duda offers up to 10 team members to collaborate across your portfolio of solutions, where the admin can share assets and set permissions for more effective collaboration.

Duda offers various pricing plans, with Agency and White Label pricing plans being the most interesting for agencies, where the former costs $52 a month and the latter $149 a month. Both plans come with four sites and AWS hosting, AI SEO, and AI content assistants. Only the White Label (or Custom) plan offers a fully white labeled platform covering all needs that an agency might have.

Read our full Duda review to learn more about what it can offer your agency.

Best for flexibility

WP Engine offers a powerful builder and hosting option to agencies (Image credit: WP Engine)

WP-Engine allows agencies to create without limitations, making it the most flexible tool on the list.

If flexibility is the name of the game for your agency, then, WP-Engine is the virtuoso you need. This builder integrates with WordPress seamlessly, while offering unparalleled flexibility in design and functionality. Its Content Delivery Network (CDN) is based on Cloudflare’s Edge Network, ensuring blazing fast delivery speeds with low latency and built-in security features.

Similarly to other solutions mentioned, WP-Engine also boasts an impressive list of templates, thanks to its acquisition of WordPress theme company StudioPress. All of the premium themes designed by this renowned theme company are now part of WP-Engine and users have “free” access to them. Coupled with its staging site's ability, where you can create duplicates of an existing website and try out new layouts and features, you get a well rounded solution for your clients.

Moreover, if your clients decide to migrate their sites to your proposed solutions, WP-Engine has the option of free automated migrations for all WordPress sites. In essence, it will do all of the heavy lifting, leaving you to focus on other areas of your business. Another, USP of WP-Engine is the ability to guarantee 99.9% uptime with an enhanced Service Level Agreement (SLA), coupled with super fast response times.

To round things off, WP-Engine boasts an impressive advanced security suite that blocks over 26 billion cyber threats annually, for peace of mind for both your business and your customers.

WP-Engine offers plans as low as $15 per month, an option to build your own pricing plan depending on your needs, as well as a custom solution that goes for $600 a month! We would recommend building your own pricing plans, as it offers the best scaling options.

Best for e-commerce websites

As the name suggests, Shopify is a great option for building online stores. (Image credit: Shopify)

For agencies that specialize in building ecommerce websites, the undisputed champion that stands tall among other website builders, is Shopify. It provides an incredibly feature rich environment for agencies that are looking to build online stores. From inventory management, and CRM capabilities to payment gateways, Shopify covers it all, and does so in an advanced way, leaving the competition in the dust.

When it comes to templates, there are a few free ones you can choose from, but there are dozens of premium (paid ones). While ease of use cannot be compared to drag-and-drop no-code solutions, Shopify does offer a “point and click” navigation which is not that hard to navigate, once you familiarize yourself with the basics.

Shopify will allow your clients to accept almost all major credit cards and payment processors are available, from PayPal all the way to Apple Pay. All of this can be tracked from its powerful and intuitive dashboard, from which you can also use to track all the necessary metrics for each e-commerce store you create.

Helpfully, Shopify provides agencies with resources such as access to free stock imagery for mock-ups and pitch decks to help demonstrate the benefits of the platform to current and potential clients.

Finally, you are able to extend the functionality of the platform through various third party apps. For example, for warehouse management, you have integration options for EasyShip, ShipHero, etc. For Multi-channel management, there are QuickBooks, Jasper, etc. integrations. All in all, Shopify is your one stop shop for all things e-commerce related.

Shopify pricing plans extend across three plans, starting at $32 for the Basic plan, $92 for the Shopify plan, and $399 for advanced plan. The plans differ in the type of reports you get, number of inventory locations, and staff accounts you get.

Read our full Shopify review to learn more about what the platform can offer.

Best for integrated project management

Webflow offers powerful management tools with easy-to-use website building capabilities (Image credit: Webflow)

5. Webflow A smart option for seamless project management Our expert review: Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Integrated project management tools + Seamless collaboration features + Intuitive design interface + Scalability for growing agencies Reasons to avoid - Steep learning curve for new users

If project management is one of the key features you’re looking for, then Webflow is the undisputed leader, offering agencies the tools they need to streamline their work.

Agencies often face the challenge of navigating multiple projects at a time across numerous clients. Webflow emerges as an ideal solution in such instances, thanks to its advanced integrated project management tools.

Besides the PM tools, Webflow also provides agencies with excellent website no-code creation tools, design, content management, e-commerce, and even marketing tools.

Website designing is fun with Webflow, thanks to its drag-and-drop features and the numerous templates on hand. There are over 100 free and premium templates to choose from, which you can easily edit quickly thanks to its responsive editor. Furthermore, there is an inbuilt CMS system that allows you to update multiple websites easily.

If you have a larger agency, and multiple people working on web design, for example, Webflow allows seamless collaboration thanks to its version control, live feedback, and commenting features. All of the functionality can be easily extended with versatile integration options, including automation and analytic tools.

On top of that, Webflow takes pride in its security features, boasting ISO 27001 and CIS (Critical Security Controls) certification. Moreover, the company complies with CCPA and GDPR regulations ensuring that your data and your customer's data are secure and protected. Webflow also utilizes third-party providers for payments, analytics, email, and hosting services. These providers undergo rigorous due diligence checks and testing to guarantee the security of your data.

Webflow pricing is quite varied, ranging from the free plan, for hobby and staging sites, to $14 a month Basic plan, $23 a month CRM plan, $39 a month Business plan, and an enterprise plan for which you have to contact their sales team directly. The Business plan covers 400GB of bandwidth and over 300k visitors across 150 pages making it a very robust solution for fast-growing agencies.

Read our full Webflow review to learn more.

Best value for money

Combining affordable plans with powerful tools makes Weebly a great option for agencies. (Image credit: Weebly)

If you’re looking to get the best bang for your buck, Weebly stands out as the best buy solution.

Weebly strikes the perfect balance between an impressive array of features and a wallet friendly price point. If you go for the annual billing option, the pricing plans range from $10 to $26 a month, with the initial plan probably not being the best option for agencies looking to scale their business. Regardless of the plan, you will get a robust tool, customizable templates, and great support at a reasonable price point.

As mentioned, the templates offer a quick and easy way to get started. If you need customization options, the intuitive drag-and-drop editor allows you to rearrange elements quickly and adjust them to the necessary brand image. The templates themselves are responsive and adjust to the screen size automatically. If you need more customization there is an option to jump into the HTML/CSS editor to further customize elements, using your coding knowledge.

Furthermore, Weebly offers solid blogging options (although these aren't as good as some competitors). Similarly to Shopify it also offers e-commerce features that cover everything you need to get started, from shopping carts to payment integrations. For more advanced ecommerce features you will need a higher priced plan. Analytics and reporting are covered across all plans, however advanced features also require a higher tier plan, which also extends to email marketing options Weebly offers.

In terms of security, Weebly covers the basics with SSL certification and for payment, relies on Square to keep the process smooth and protected.

Read our full Weebly review to find out more.

How to choose the best website builder for your agency

Now that we have given you a few options to think about, across various categories, how can you choose the best option for your agency? Consider the following factors, keep in mind the list is not exhaustive:

Number of websites you can build - Check the volume and size of websites the builder can handle and cross check with your agency’s needs

- Check the volume and size of websites the builder can handle and cross check with your agency’s needs Speed and AI tools - Check the results of the desired website builder and check whether they have AI tools available that can expedite the process

- Check the results of the desired website builder and check whether they have AI tools available that can expedite the process Analytics - Robust analytics and reporting capabilities are a must if you wish to understand how successful you are in engaging your audience through your website

- Robust analytics and reporting capabilities are a must if you wish to understand how successful you are in engaging your audience through your website White labeling - Brand consistency is key. If this rings true for your agency, opt for a builder that allows you to white label tools and create websites “on brand”

- Brand consistency is key. If this rings true for your agency, opt for a builder that allows you to white label tools and create websites “on brand” Tools and features - Available tools and features should align with your agency's needs and requirements, make sure that the website builder covers all of the necessities

- Available tools and features should align with your agency's needs and requirements, make sure that the website builder covers all of the necessities Support - Fast and knowledgeable support teams are key to solving issues that will inevitably occur when you’re running multiple complex projects, choose a website builder that focuses on top notch support

- Fast and knowledgeable support teams are key to solving issues that will inevitably occur when you’re running multiple complex projects, choose a website builder that focuses on top notch support Pricing and ongoing expenses - Cheaper is not always better, so choose a builder that has scalability potential and fairly competitive pricing compared to the competition, but still ticks all of the other above mentioned boxes

How we test website builders

Our experts undertake thorough testing of all the website builders we recommend in our buying guides. You can find out more about our testing processes in our guide to how we test website builders.

Best website builders for agencies: Summary

If you’re looking to create a website, but you lack coding experience, then website builders are your best bet. Similarly, if your agency doesn’t have website developers and designers, relying on a website builder that covers most needs an agency might have, is the way to go. However, each website builder comes with its own limitations and when choosing the one for you, you need to analyze your business needs, the purpose of the website, hosting costs, customization options, SEO, and much more.

With all of the pros and cons each website builder has, you need to think about which one will serve you and your clients the best. Whether you prioritize overall functionality, white-labeling, flexibility, e-commerce prowess, project management, or budget-friendly options, there's a builder tailored to your needs. The builders mentioned above offer unique features and options, so analyze them carefully and choose the right one for you and your agency.

FAQs

What are the elements of a great website builder? Flexibility - Ideally your website builder will have the ability to scale alongside your business. Oftentimes this is delivered by modern website builders through plugin options - either pre-built ones or an option to create your own. Practicality - Great options will allow you to get started in seconds, with intuitive and easy to use features that allow you to create great features in a few clicks. Numerous templates - If you’re a novice, creating a website from scratch can be daunting. Website builders with templates offer customizable features that you can tailor to your specific needs easily. Speed - Bloated website builders should be avoided as it will inevitably lead to a slowdown of your website. Keep in mind that Google uses speed for its ranking factor, especially for mobile searches. Low to no code - While this element may enrage programmers, no-code tools are quite helpful to “common” folk. Website builders that don’t require coding knowledge allow you to drag and drop elements, tailor them easily, and get started in seconds. This list is by no means exhaustive, but the above elements can help you sift through complex and often low quality website builders

How do I know which website builder is the best fit for my agency? Consider your agency's specific needs, such as the size of websites you'll be building, desired features, and budget constraints. Most agencies need an easy to use, feature rich platform that can scale easily and is intuitive. If you go for the one with too few features, you will soon reach a limit in your growth, on the other hand, if you choose too many features, you will get bogged down with options and complexity. Therefore staying between these two extremes is your best bet. Analyze the above mentioned options and choose the one that fits these criteria.

Are white labeling tools important for agencies? The short answer is, yes! It ensures that you are offering a consistent and “branded” experience to your clients. This extends to services such as SEO, Content Marketing, Google, and Facebook ads, etc. Moreover, agencies that use white label tools can easily streamline their data collection and reporting services. Most importantly, agencies that rely on these tools come across as professional and trustworthy, commanding a higher premium and trust from their clients.