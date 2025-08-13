WordPress gets native GenAI support through 10Web

10Web announced a new WordPress plugin

It allows users to create fully white-labeled websites in minutes

Users can expect increased ARPU and reduced churn, 10Web says

You can now create a WordPress website in minutes, with the help of Generative AI (GenAI), without needing a third-party website builder or AI tool. Everything can be done in WordPress directly, through a chat interface, and without the website builder’s branding showing anywhere on the site.

This is all courtesy of the website builder platform 10Web, which just announced the launch of its fully white-labeled AI website builder solution. It comes in the form of a WordPress plugin, and allows users to create a website inside their hosting stack without relying on a separate builder platform.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, 10Web says the new offering should further increase ARPU, reduce churn, and differentiate through same-day AI website delivery.

“Hosting companies have been stuck selling blank WordPress installs,” said Arto Minasyan, Founder and CEO of 10Web. “With this solution, they can launch fully functional websites under their own brand in seconds. It’s the simplest way to deliver real customer value, without changing how they host or deploy WordPress.”

WooCommerce included

Usually, when a customer buys a hosting service, they get either a blank WordPress dashboard, or one bundled with themes and plugins. However, with the emergence of GenAI, expectations changed, and customers have gotten used to the “describe and build” experience, the company claims.

That being said, it claims “early tests” showed users being 30% more likely to publish their site compared to traditional WordPress onboarding flows. It didn’t say when the tests took place, who was tested, and against what, though.

In any case, 10Web says the plugin is built on its proprietary AI technology which leverages advanced models from OpenAI, Gemini, and Anthropic. The sites are mobile-friendly, fully structured, and based on a “simple business description”.

When users create a site, they will see a branded AI flow that generates the entire website, including WooCommerce integration, if needed. Finally, everything is white-labeled with the hosting provider’s name and logo, and includes a visual editor with AI Co-Pilot.