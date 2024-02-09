10Web claims its new AI tool can help you build an online store in just 10 minutes

In response to growing demand for user-friendly ecommerce solutions, 10Web, an AI-powered website builder that has only been available since 2020, reckons that it has the solution to help you create an online store in as little as 10 minutes.

Now, it has launched what it claims to be the world’s first AI ecommerce website builder, which uses artificial intelligence to create, optimize, and manage online stores.

With ecommerce alone expected to account for nearly one-quarter (24%) of all retail by 2026, a tool that allows businesses and entrepreneurs to tap into this incredibly lucrative market is a much-needed addition.

10Web’s new 10-minute store creator for ecommerce

The builder operates on the popular and trusted WordPress platform and comes pre-installed with the WooCommerce plugin. According to the company, artificial intelligence adds an extra layer of automation to significantly improve efficiency by up to 10 times.

10Web founder Arto Minasyan said: “It always bothered me to see so many innovative minds abandoning their ideas due to the financial barriers that come with building online stores. With our latest innovation, I believe we have reached a definitive solution to this problem.”

The new AI site builder offers a range of features, including payment processing, product and order handling, AI image and content generation, comprehensive hosting, tax and shipping management, and one of the most important aspects to running an ecommerce site, analytics.

Integration with the 10Web Booster tool provides improved SEO, and the editor uses a simple drag-and-drop system. Hosting is also based on Google Cloud, which promises 99.99% uptime.

Users can sign up on the company’s website, where they’ll be prompted to answer a series of questions in order for the AI to generate the foundations of their new ecommerce site.

Two core ecommerce plans are available, which cost $21 and $46 per month. There are also three plans for standard AI-generated websites, and a few for agencies with two or more sites in their portfolios. Most plans are also available with significant discounts to those who pay annually.