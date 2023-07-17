10Web website builder review

10Web's website builder offers an intuitive interface, AI-powered features, and great customer support. However, the pricing may be a deterrent for those on a tight budget.

When it comes to creating a website, finding a reliable website builder is essential for individuals and businesses alike. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right platform that offers ease of use, and good customer support.

However, in the midst of several choices, the 10Web website builder stands out as a promising contender, because of its features, AI website builder capabilities, and ease of use.

10Web is an all-in-one platform for building and hosting WordPress websites, with over 10 years experience developing for WordPress and more than 20 million plugin downloads. In 2019, 10Web launched an all-in-one platform for building and hosting WordPress websites.

Rated 4.5 on Trustpilot, 10Web is mostly known for its speedy AI website builder capabilities which promises to cut down the time it takes to build a site significantly.

(Image credit: 10Web )

10Web features

One of the standout features of 10Web is its robust backup system. With the click of a button, I can create backups of my test website, ensuring that I never lose any valuable data or content. This feature provides peace of mind and serves as a safety net, especially when making important changes to my site.

In today's highly competitive online marketing industry, search engine optimization (SEO) is crucial for driving organic traffic to websites. 10Web incorporates an intelligent website optimization feature. By analyzing and optimizing various elements such as meta tags, keywords, and page speed, 10Web helps to improve a website's visibility and ranking on search engine results pages.

Now, let's talk about the AI website builder, which is a game-changer for those who may not possess coding or design skills. With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, I can effortlessly create visually stunning websites that captivate my audience. The AI-powered templates provided by 10Web make the whole process even smoother and more efficient.

I can customize every aspect of my website without getting lost in the technical complexities. One unique aspect of 10Web is its provision of two distinct environments: the live environment and the staging environment. This means that I can make changes, experiment, and test new features on the staging environment without affecting the live version of my test website. Once I'm satisfied with the changes, I can easily push them to the live environment, ensuring a seamless and error-free experience for my visitors.

The website booster feature of 10Web truly lives up to its name. It comprises various optimization tools such as the 90+ PageSpeed score, improved core web vitals, caching, and auto optimization of images. These tools work together to optimize the performance and loading speed of my website, providing a smooth browsing experience. Also, 10Web integrates with Cloudflare CDN, a content delivery network, to further enhance the speed and security of websites.

If you're considering migrating your existing website to the 10Web platform, rest assured that the process is seamless and hassle-free. With the website migration feature, you can easily transfer your entire website, including content, images, and settings, to 10Web without any data loss or downtime. This feature alone saves time.

Now, here's something truly remarkable – 10Web also offers an AI writing and editing feature. With the help of writing templates and AI-generated suggestions, I can create compelling and error-free content in no time. This tool has significantly boosted my productivity and helped me craft engaging articles and images.

If you want to venture into the world of ecommerce, 10Web has got you covered with its WooCommerce integration. This powerful ecommerce feature allows setting up and managing an online store with ease.

To facilitate collaboration, 10Web also offers a workspace feature. This allows you to invite team members or clients to collaborate on your website projects. You can assign roles and permissions, streamline communication, and work together seamlessly. It's a convenient feature for agencies, freelancers, or anyone working on websites as a team. Also, 10Web offers automated WordPress hosting. This means you don't have to worry about the technical aspects of hosting your website.

10Web prioritizes the security of all websites hosted on its server and takes proactive measures to ensure their protection. The platform actively monitors websites to identify any potential security breaches, such as unauthorized access or malicious activities. Additionally, it employs robust malware detection systems to promptly identify and mitigate any malware threats that may compromise the integrity of the hosted websites.

To safeguard against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, 10Web implements preventive measures that help detect and mitigate such attacks.

(Image credit: 10Web)

AI website builder capabilities

The AI website builder capabilities of 10Web is a game changer. Upon signing up and accessing your account dashboard, simply navigate to the left side of your screen and click on the AI Builder feature. This powerful tool empowers you to generate high-quality content and eye-catching images for your website effortlessly.

To leverage the incredible potential of 10Web's AI website builder, you only need to provide some key information about your business. Answer a few questions regarding your business type, company name, description, services offered, case study, company email, and phone number. Once you've entered these details, the platform's advanced AI-powered generator will instantly create a tailored website template perfectly suited to your business needs.

But that's not all; if you have a specific website that you find inspiring and would like to incorporate elements of its design into your own site, 10Web has a section where you can input the URL of your desired website, and the AI website builder will skillfully recreate its layout and design elements. This exceptional feature enables you to draw inspiration from existing websites and enhance your own website.

Additionally, 10Web offers an extensive collection of AI design templates to create visually captivating websites. Upon logging in to your AI website builder dashboard, you'll find a user-friendly menu labeled "10Web builder."

Within this menu, you'll discover various sections such as site settings, theme builder, and user preferences, which allow you to effortlessly customize any AI-generated website to your precise liking. This level of flexibility ensures that your website will reflect your unique brand identity and resonate with your target audience.

What stands out from the competitors?

What sets 10Web's website builder apart from its competitors is its unique combination of features and capabilities that are specifically designed to enhance the website-building experience. One of the standout features of 10Web's among its competitor is the integration of AI technology, which includes an AI content generator and an image generator inside the website builder. This integration allows you to generate high-quality content and eye-catching images for your websites, saving time and effort in the process.

Moreover, 10Web's website builder goes beyond just building visually appealing websites. It also focuses on improving website SEO (Search Engine Optimization) through the power of AI. With the help of the dedicated AI Assistant SEO, you can automatically identify and fix SEO and readability issues on your websites. This ensures that websites built with 10web not only look great but also rank higher in search engine results, driving more organic traffic and potential customers.

Another notable advantage of 10Web's website builder is its integration with WordPress. As one of the most popular content management systems, WordPress offers a wide range of functionalities and plugins. By having an AI Assistant specifically designed for WordPress, 10web provides you with enhanced support and guidance in utilizing the platform effectively. This enables you to take full advantage of WordPress's capabilities while benefiting from 10web's AI-powered tools and features.

In addition to these AI-driven features, 10Web also recognizes the importance of collaboration in the website-building process. With its workspace collaboration feature, multiple team members can work together seamlessly on the same project. This feature is not readily available on 10web’s competitors in the market.

10Web website builder dashboard (Image credit: 10Web)

Design and interface

The design and interface of the 10web website builder are built with user-friendliness in mind, offering a straightforward and intuitive experience for its users. Navigating through the platform is a breeze, thanks to its well-organized structure and intuitive layout. When creating an account, the process is simple and hassle-free, ensuring that you can quickly get started on building your website.

One notable aspect of the interface is the menu, which provides easy access to various essential features and services. The AI builder, Website booster, Hosting services, Plugins, WordPress themes, Backup, SEO, white label, and more are all neatly categorized and readily available. This organized approach allows you to find the specific tools or services you need without any confusion or excessive searching, enhancing your overall productivity and efficiency.

10Web test site (Image credit: 10Web)

How easy is it to use?

Using the 10Web website builder proved to be an incredibly user-friendly experience as I effortlessly created my test site without encountering any difficulties. The platform's intuitive design and interface made it easy to navigate through the various features and options. The signup process was swift and uncomplicated, ensuring that I could quickly get started on building my website.

One standout feature of 10Web is its AI website builder, which is particularly beneficial for individuals lacking prior experience in website creation and design.

By simply describing the desired type of website, the AI builder generates it for you, eliminating the need for extensive technical knowledge or coding skills. Moreover, the integration of AI content and image generator further simplifies the website building process, providing a straightforward and efficient solution.

10Web pricing (Image credit: 10Web)

10Web pricing

The pricing options for the 10web website builder are structured to accommodate different needs and usage levels.

The Personal plan, priced at $10 per month (billed annually at $120), provides the essential features for a single website. It includes AI recreation and a drag-and-drop live editor based on Elementor, allowing you to create and customize your websites easily. The plan offers responsive design, 50+ basic and pro widgets, a theme builder, and supports up to 25,000 visits.

You also benefit from automated real-time backups with a storage capacity of 20GB, ensuring the safety of your data. Also, the plan includes a 99.9% uptime guarantee, automated 1-click migration, a malware removal program, free SSL certificate, SSH access, and 12 data center locations for optimal performance. The Personal plan also comes with a CDN bandwidth of 100GB, access to real-time chat box assistance 24/7, regular plugin updates, auto-optimization of images, and email assistance.

The Premium plan, priced at $24 per month (billed annually at $288), expands the offering to three websites. It includes all the features from the Personal plan and adds multisite support. The plan supports up to 60,000 visits and offers automated real-time backups with a storage capacity of 75GB. You can also take advantage of up to 10 website generations with AI.

For those with larger-scale needs, the Agency plan is available at $60 per month (billed annually at $720). It offers all the features of the Premium plan, including multisite support, up to 10 website generations with AI, and automated real-time backups with a substantial storage capacity of 250GB. The Agency plan also includes VIP support, white labeling options, and additional hosted sites.

10Web customer support (Image credit: 10Web)

Customer support

One of the primary avenues for assistance while using 10Web is the 24/7 live chat support. There's also a knowledgeable support team that we found useful for WordPress-related questions or concerns.

In addition to the live chat support, 10Web provides a dedicated Slack channel where you can directly connect with 10Web engineers. This direct line of communication enables you to collaborate with the technical experts, allowing for efficient troubleshooting and resolution of any issues that may arise.

Furthermore, you have the option to engage in live chat support through Facebook Messenger, providing an alternative communication channel that is convenient for those who prefer using social media platforms.

For self-help and knowledge resources, 10Web offers a comprehensive help center where you can access a wealth of documentation, tutorials, and guides to assist you in utilizing the platform effectively. The help center serves as a valuable resource for troubleshooting common issues and understanding the features and functionalities of 10web.

Another avenue for community support is the 10Web Facebook community, where you can engage with a community of like-minded individuals, sharing experiences, tips, and insights related to website building and utilizing the 10Web platform.

For more complex or specific issues, you can also submit support tickets via email, ensuring that your concerns are properly documented and addressed by the 10Web support team.

(Image credit: 10Web)

Is 10Web website builder right for you?

If you prioritize ease of use and an intuitive platform, 10Web can be a suitable choice. The drag-and-drop live editor and AI website builder feature make it user-friendly, regardless of your experience level.

In terms of design, 10Web offers responsive design options and various themes that can help you achieve a visually appealing website.

Regarding customer service, 10web provides extensive support channels, including 24/7 live chat, a dedicated Slack channel, and a helpful community. This comprehensive support network can be beneficial if you value responsive and accessible assistance.

However, if you're on a tight budget, the pricing plans of 10Web might be a consideration. It's important to evaluate the features and resources included in each pricing tier and determine if they justify the cost based on your specific needs and financial situation.