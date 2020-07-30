Elementor review

Elementor lives up to its reputation for being one of the best website builder add-ons to WordPress available today. Elementor has many unique templates and widgets available for free, and also provides a cleaner interface to speed up the building process, as well as a live page editor that works to fix mistakes and offer suggestions while building your website.

Instead of using the templates included in WordPress, Elementor aims to help you create something different, showing you the outcome of your design as you go along. The plugin doesn’t require previous HTML or CSS coding knowledge and it pairs easily with any WordPress theme. It includes helpful navigators, menus, and a unique finder feature which makes it straightforward and easy to understand.

Plans and pricing

Elementor includes both free and paid versions. The free version includes over 30 different template options that will help your website look more professional, over 40 widgets to choose from and a built-in page editor. As far as website builder plugins go, Elementor has lots of options to pair with your WordPress themes.

The paid version, Elementor Pro, comes with more templates and more detailed website features across several different price plans. The Personal package costs $49 per year for one website and includes 300 Elementor Pro templates (which offer more detail than the free options) and over 50 professional widgets. The Plus plan costs $99 per year but includes three websites, while the Expert plan covers $199 for 1,000 websites.

The nice thing about the free version is that it still includes Elementor’s drag and drop feature, which helps make website building fast and easy. However, if you are looking for something more detailed, Elementor Pro comes with a popup builder, theme builder, and over 50 advanced widgets, meaning it might be worth splashing out a little extra, especially if you want to build and manage more than one website.

(Image credit: Elementor)

Interface

Elementor’s interface is clean and easy to figure out. When you open the app, you’ll immediately see the option to “add a new section” or “add a new template.” Elementor has various widgets, elements, and settings to choose from, and you are able to choose between a pre-designed page or start building your own. The drag and drop feature of the interface allows you to choose what you want from the left column, then drag over to your web page.

As you build your website, Elementor allows you to see everything during the building process. Instead of working on a website and guessing what the outcome looks like, you can add features and see the updates live. Every change is exactly as it looks, so there’s no need to check a preview page. Another bonus is Elementor’s inline editing which creates spelling and grammar changes as you go along.

(Image credit: Elementor)

Features

This live page editor is very convenient for catching spelling and grammar mistakes, as often these can be difficult to catch, no matter how many times you proof-read your text. The live page editor works automatically as you type, so you don’t need to worry about making mistakes.

Another helpful feature of Elementor is how it pairs so well with WordPress; you don’t need to change your WordPress theme to use it - just download and start building your website with the ‘front-end’ page builder. This means that everything you do on Elementor represents how it will actually look on your finished website so instead of wasting time trying to figure out WordPress, you can see the effect of changes you make, as you’re making them.

Elementor also comes with over 150 pre-designed pages, which can be extremely helpful if you’re looking for a style that’s quick, professional, and already put together. There are 40 pre-designed pages available in the free version, but unfortunately, all the templates are mixed together, so it’s hard to know which ones require you to upgrade to the paid version. Because of this, you have to do a little digging around these pages if you’re only using the free option. All pages work well with SEO.

You can also upload pages from third party clients to use them in Elementor, giving you even more variety if you’re looking for a specific page but want to use the platform’s drag and drop features.

(Image credit: Elementor)

The competition

There are many different website builder plugins available - with Divi Builder, Beaver Builder, and SiteOrigin Page Builder just a few.

One of Elementor’s top competitors, Divi Builder lets you work from a front-end interface (seeing exactly how it will look on your website) as well as working through the code. However, Divi Builder doesn’t include a free option, only a 30 day free trial - with the yearly subscription for Divi Builder is $89, but includes unlimited websites. Elementor’s free option allows you to try its templates and start building your website right away, without having to sign up for a yearly subscription.

Final verdict

Elementor is one of the highest-rated website building platforms available, and it’s pretty clear to see why. With its helpful front-end page builder, live editor, and wide variety of pre-designed pages, Elementor is a helpful tool for creating your own professional website.The front-end builder approach makes it easy to see the changes you’re making to your website as you go along, rather than blindly working your way through WordPress, making it an ideal partner for anyone looking to build a site.