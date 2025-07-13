The ONE Monitor eliminates clutter, but also eliminates most of what makes a monitor flexible

A sleek, zero-clutter display that’s perfect for minimalist desks and clean, modern workspaces

No HDMI, no buttons, no fallback - just hope your laptop supports the right USB-C mode

The ONE Monitor presents itself as a sleek, sustainable response to modern display needs - but while its aesthetic and environmentally conscious features are drawing praise, a closer look raises important questions, especially around how it’s being positioned.

At first glance, the ONE Monitor stands out for its minimalist industrial form and lightweight build, but its real departure from convention lies in how it functions.

This device ditches the usual circuit boards and power bricks, relying entirely on a single USB-C connection to draw both power and display signal from a connected device.

Stripping down for sustainability

This reduction in components allows the display to enter a zero-consumption state when idle, an appealing trait in a world grappling with energy efficiency.

However, if your laptop lacks USB-C PD and DisplayPort Alt Mode support, this monitor won’t function at all.

More than 90% of its construction comes from recyclable materials, and its production process favors lower-impact methods.

These sustainability claims are commendable, especially in a product category where e-waste and power draw remain major concerns.

Yet, the design choices behind this display aren’t merely about the environment, they reflect a specific vision for how monitors will be used in shared and possibly transient workspaces.

Although lightweight and cable-efficient, this device isn't a portable monitor and appears to be a full-sized desktop monitor with a solid stand, which is designed for stationary use on a desk.

The minimalist aesthetic and build of this device seem to be optimized for a clean office environment, not mobility.

Unlike conventional displays, there are no onboard settings, no HDMI fallback, and no real way to customize performance.

The ONE Monitor clearly isn’t chasing feature parity, it carves out a niche where minimal energy use and clean design outweigh technical flexibility.

For programmers and minimalists alike, this might be a compelling monitor for programming setups, especially in shared workspaces where plug-and-play simplicity is a benefit.

But even then, expectations should be managed because this is not a high-refresh, color-accurate tool aimed at developers working in GPU-heavy environments or doing visual work on the side.

That said, while the ONE Monitor does achieve a rare fusion of design purity and eco-consciousness, its minimalist philosophy brings trade-offs.