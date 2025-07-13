Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, July 13 (game #497).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #498) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Won't you be my neighbor?

NYT Strands today (game #498) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TORY

LIAR

RIFE

FAIL

HEAR

RENT

NYT Strands today (game #498) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #498) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #498) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #498, are…

TEACHER

MAYOR

JANITOR

LIBRARIAN

FIREFIGHTER

SPANGRAM: COMMUNITY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Although TEACHER was easy to spot – hanging out very visibly in the top left-hand corner – the rest of today's answers posed quite the word search challenge.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the exception of MAYOR, every word was hard to work out, with JANITOR taking me quite a while – although I can use a cultural differences excuse here, as I am in the UK and we call this profession a caretaker.

That said I am very familiar with the word thanks to the opening titles of the Hanna Barbera cartoon Hong Kong Phooey and its introduction of “Henry the mild mannered janitor”.

Meanwhile, after a run of sensible, straight, and short spangrams we have returned to experimentation with today’s yellow snake ending in the middle of the puzzle. Crazy.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, July 13, game #497)

LINEN

WOOL

SILK

COTTON

RAYON

POLYESTER

SPANGRAM: TEXTILES