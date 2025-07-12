Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, July 12 (game #496).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #497) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Completely fabricated

NYT Strands today (game #497) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SAND

AXEL

KILO

LOST

NOTE

RAIN

NYT Strands today (game #497) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #497) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #497) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #497, are…

LINEN

WOOL

SILK

COTTON

RAYON

POLYESTER

SPANGRAM: TEXTILES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 hints

A real muddle through Strands for me today, with three hints needed to get things done and a head scratcher at the end before I finally saw that the word we were looking for was POLYESTER.

I really wasn’t on my game today. I even connected the letters of non-game word woollen and completely missed WOOL – feeling like a right fool when the hint gave me exactly that.

I guess if you get the puzzle done it’s all immaterial. I hope you found it easier.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

