Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #496) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In the ballpark

NYT Strands today (game #496) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DOLE

CLUE

ANGER

STUN

PLUMP

BUNCH

NYT Strands today (game #496) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #496) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #496) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #496, are…

GLOVE

PEANUTS

HELMET

PITCHER

BULLPEN

JAMBOTRON

SPANGRAM: STADIUM

My rating: Hards

Hards My score: 2 hints

I managed to scrape through today’s search without any knowledge of baseball apart from Field of Dreams and League of Their Own – not that either movie had a JUMBOTRON – and needed two hints to complete the search.

One of the things I find most annoying about watching live sport on TV is crowd shots and in particular that moment when a fan is just about to spot themselves on the big screen as someone close to them taps them on the shoulder and the camera cuts away before we see their reaction.

That said, if you ever take a child to a live game in a STADIUM this will often be the thing that excites them the most. Not the world class athletes performing in front of them or the thrill of being in a crowd, no it’ll be the Mexican wave and the moment they almost appeared on the jumbotron.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

