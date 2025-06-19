Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, June 19 (game #473).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #474) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Just a dusting

NYT Strands today (game #474) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BABE

BOAT

MOAT

CHIN

CLING

SING

NYT Strands today (game #474) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #474) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 5th row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #474) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #474, are…

BABY

COCOA

BLASTING

BAKING

CHILI

TALCUM

ITCHING

SPANGRAM: POWDERS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

ITCHING powder was a constant threat throughout my childhood. Along with quicksand and killer bees it was one of those things that comics, films and TV shows suggested would be far more widespread than it actually was – which, of course, was not widespread at all. To the extent that I do not know anyone who was actually dosed with it.

I have far more direct experience with all of the other POWDERS in today's Strands, apart from BLASTING. I don't actually know what that is, but I suspect that unlike COCOA, BAKING or CHILI it is not something you'd want to put on food (and unlike TALCUM or BABY, definitely not on a body!)

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

