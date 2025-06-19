NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, June 20 (game #474)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, June 19 (game #473).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #474) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Just a dusting
NYT Strands today (game #474) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- BABE
- BOAT
- MOAT
- CHIN
- CLING
- SING
NYT Strands today (game #474) - hint #3 - spangram letters
How many letters are in today's spangram?
• Spangram has 7 letters
NYT Strands today (game #474) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: right, 5th row
Last side: left, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #474) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #474, are…
- BABY
- COCOA
- BLASTING
- BAKING
- CHILI
- TALCUM
- ITCHING
- SPANGRAM: POWDERS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
ITCHING powder was a constant threat throughout my childhood. Along with quicksand and killer bees it was one of those things that comics, films and TV shows suggested would be far more widespread than it actually was – which, of course, was not widespread at all. To the extent that I do not know anyone who was actually dosed with it.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
I have far more direct experience with all of the other POWDERS in today's Strands, apart from BLASTING. I don't actually know what that is, but I suspect that unlike COCOA, BAKING or CHILI it is not something you'd want to put on food (and unlike TALCUM or BABY, definitely not on a body!)
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, June 19, game #473)
- SCENERY
- GAMES
- PLAYLIST
- MOTEL
- PHOTOS
- AUDIOBOOK
- SPANGRAM: ROAD TRIP
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.