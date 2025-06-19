Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, June 19 (game #739).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #740) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ROCK

FILM

SEAL

SCISSORS

POETIC

PAPER

BUTTON

MUSEUM

SNAKE

SHOOT

THREAD

HITMAN

RECORD

NEEDLE

UNDERTAKER

TAPE

NYT Connections today (game #740) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Sew good

Sew good GREEN: Commit to physical or digital media

Commit to physical or digital media BLUE: Ring stars

Ring stars PURPLE: [Melting substance] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #740) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ITEMS IN A SEWING KIT

ITEMS IN A SEWING KIT GREEN: CAPTURE ON VIDEO

CAPTURE ON VIDEO BLUE: PRO WRESTLING ICONS, WITH “THE”

PRO WRESTLING ICONS, WITH “THE” PURPLE: WAX ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #740) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #740, are…

YELLOW: ITEMS IN A SEWING KIT BUTTON, NEEDLE, SCISSORS, THREAD

BUTTON, NEEDLE, SCISSORS, THREAD GREEN: CAPTURE ON VIDEO FILM, RECORD, SHOOT, TAPE

FILM, RECORD, SHOOT, TAPE BLUE: PRO WRESTLING ICONS, WITH “THE” HITMAN, ROCK, SNAKE, UNDERTAKER

HITMAN, ROCK, SNAKE, UNDERTAKER PURPLE: WAX ___ MUSEUM, PAPER, POETIC, SEAL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Look, I'll be honest here, even though it may upset some people, but I do not get pro wrestling. I simply don't understand it at all – what's the point? It's all staged!

Anyway, that didn't stop me solving the blue PRO WRESTLING ICONS, WITH "THE" group first, because UNDERTAKER, HITMAN and ROCK were all obvious and SNAKE seemed a far more likely fourth inclusion than 'The Museum' or 'The Button'. Sorry, Mr Snake, but I had not heard of you.

Green was an easy one, made easier still by the fact that FILM, RECORD, SHOOT and TAPE had lined themselves up on one line and therefore made them jump straight off the board and into my brain. Yellow was even simpler, to the extent that I can't believe I didn't spot it sooner, and though I didn't need to solve purple I think I might have done if I'd had to.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

