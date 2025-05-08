Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, May 8 (game #697).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #698) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DIM

SUM

PRODUCT

SHADE

COLOR

DRAPE

REMOTE

DIFFERENCE

CONTRAST

FAINT

SHUTTER

TINT

QUOTIENT

BLIND

BRIGHTNESS

VAGUE

NYT Connections today (game #698) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Pass the remote

Pass the remote GREEN: Faded

Faded BLUE: Mathematics

Mathematics PURPLE: Curtain for certain

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #698) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TV DISPLAY SETTINGS

GREEN: FUZZY, AS A MEMORY

BLUE: RESULTS OF SOME ARITHMETIC

PURPLE: WINDOW TREATMENTS IN THE SINGULAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #698) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #698, are…

YELLOW: TV DISPLAY SETTINGS BRIGHTNESS, COLOR, CONTRAST, TINT

BRIGHTNESS, COLOR, CONTRAST, TINT GREEN: FUZZY, AS A MEMORY DIM, FAINT, REMOTE, VAGUE

DIM, FAINT, REMOTE, VAGUE BLUE: RESULTS OF SOME ARITHMETIC DIFFERENCE, PRODUCT, QUOTIENT, SUM

DIFFERENCE, PRODUCT, QUOTIENT, SUM PURPLE: WINDOW TREATMENTS IN THE SINGULAR BLIND, DRAPE, SHADE, SHUTTER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’m all for thinking I’m clever, brushing that imaginary dust off my shoulder, putting a book on my head and pretending I’m a genius, etc but today’s so-called hardest group was not exactly hard?

Or, hang on, maybe I am a genius?! Or perhaps the good people at Connections HQ want to give us all the buzz of getting a purple group?

Not that the other colors were that much harder, although QUOTIENT is not a word you hear very often. When you do, it’s usually in association with PRODUCT, SUM and DIFFERENCE, as they all represent answers.

I’m fully expecting Connections to take revenge on us all tomorrow.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, May 8, game #697)

YELLOW: COMMIT TO PAPER AUTHOR, COMPOSE, PEN, WRITE

AUTHOR, COMPOSE, PEN, WRITE GREEN: NEEDS FOR PLAYING YAHTZEE CUP, DICE, PENCIL, SCORECARD

CUP, DICE, PENCIL, SCORECARD BLUE: HEROES OF ACTION MOVIE FRANCHISES BOND, JONES, OCEAN, WICK

BOND, JONES, OCEAN, WICK PURPLE: ___STICK CANDLE, CHOP, JOY, YARD