Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #697) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PEN

CUP

JOY

WICK

CHOP

CANDLE

OCEAN

DICE

YARD

PENCIL

AUTHOR

BOND

COMPOSE

JONES

SCORECARD

WRITE

NYT Connections today (game #697) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Written composition

Written composition GREEN: Things used in a popular game

Things used in a popular game BLUE: Film characters

Film characters PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “thick”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #697) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMMIT TO PAPER

GREEN: NEEDS FOR PLAYING YAHTZEE

BLUE: HEROES OF ACTION MOVIE FRANCHISES

PURPLE: ___STICK

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #697) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #697, are…

YELLOW: COMMIT TO PAPER AUTHOR, COMPOSE, PEN, WRITE

AUTHOR, COMPOSE, PEN, WRITE GREEN: NEEDS FOR PLAYING YAHTZEE CUP, DICE, PENCIL, SCORECARD

CUP, DICE, PENCIL, SCORECARD BLUE: HEROES OF ACTION MOVIE FRANCHISES BOND, JONES, OCEAN, WICK

BOND, JONES, OCEAN, WICK PURPLE: ___STICK CANDLE, CHOP, JOY, YARD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

James BOND, Indiana JONES, and John WICK feel a lot more like HEROES OF ACTION MOVIE FRANCHISES than Danny OCEAN, but then Connections wouldn’t be Connections without at least one answer that’s a bit of a stretch.

Instead of seeing the link with George Cloney’s heist mastermind it was the ___ STICK quartet that jumped out when I got down to the final eight words.

My mistake came when I rushed in and put together a group of thin things – PEN, PENCIL, WICK, and CANDLE – but I almost immediately saw the error of my ways.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

