Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #696) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHORAL

CUPS

KNIT

SAVE

RECOVER

PURL

BUT

QUARTS

SWORDS

BESIDES

MEND

PENTACLES

OPEL

HEAL

WANDS

EXCEPT

NYT Connections today (game #696) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Without

Without GREEN: Improving after accident

Improving after accident BLUE: In magic pack of of cards

In magic pack of of cards PURPLE: Sounds precious

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #696) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: NOT INCLUDING

GREEN: GET BETTER, AS A BROKEN BONE

BLUE: TAROT MINOR ARCANA SUITS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF GEMSTONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #696) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #696, are…

YELLOW: NOT INCLUDING BESIDES, BUT, EXCEPT, SAVE

BESIDES, BUT, EXCEPT, SAVE GREEN: GET BETTER, AS A BROKEN BONE HEAL, KNIT, MEND, RECOVER

HEAL, KNIT, MEND, RECOVER BLUE: TAROT MINOR ARCANA SUITS CUPS, PENTACLES, SWORDS, WANDS

CUPS, PENTACLES, SWORDS, WANDS PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF GEMSTONES CHORAL, OPEL, PURL, QUARTS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

Today’s round of Connections was incredibly hard, so congratulations to anyone who got it.

The only group I managed to find was the easiest yellow one. Even with this I had uncertainty over including SAVE, which didn’t quite seem to match the other three words.

However, I completely floundered with the other three groups. I suspected that PENTACLES had something to do with witchcraft so I tried to conjure up some group with WANDS and assorted others.

Unfortunately, I have no knowledge of tarot cards at all, let alone the members of the MINOR ARCANA SUITS. This feels quite niche knowledge for a blue group.

My other blind alley was thinking that CUPS and QUARTS were in a measurements foursome and that there were some knitting terms beyond KNIT and PERL.

An all-round disaster. Hope you did better.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

