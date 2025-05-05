Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, May 5 (game #694).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #695) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HUSH

RIBBON

BABY

TOY

MINUTE

MOCKINGBIRD

GAME

RAZZMATAZZ

STILL

SET

COMPACT

PEACE

MATCH

CALM

KIDNEY

TOURNAMENT

NYT Connections today (game #695) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Tranquility

Tranquility GREEN: Wimbledon words

Wimbledon words BLUE: Tiny

Tiny PURPLE: Roasting at the start

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #695) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SILENCE

GREEN: TENNIS COMPETITION UNITS

BLUE: COMPARATIVELY SMALL

PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "TEASE"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #695) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #695, are…

YELLOW: SILENCE CALM, HUSH, PEACE, STILL

CALM, HUSH, PEACE, STILL GREEN: TENNIS COMPETITION UNITS GAME, MATCH, SET, TOURNAMENT

GAME, MATCH, SET, TOURNAMENT BLUE: COMPARATIVELY SMALL BABY, COMPACT, MINUTE, TOY

BABY, COMPACT, MINUTE, TOY PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "TEASE" KIDNEY, MOCKINGBIRD, RAZZMATAZZ, RIBBON

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I did think that there was a group about teasing today, but in mine I had TOY and BABY rather than the clever gathering of STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR “TEASE”.

I love that Connections features this kind of wordplay, I just wish that I could see it more easily.

I got today’s groups in order of difficulty, which always makes me feel an inner sense of PEACE. The SILENCE words came quickly; my only doubt was originally thinking that they had something to do with meditation and that SET belonged in the gang.

TENNIS COMPETITION UNITS was easy, too, thanks to the umpire’s pronouncement of “Game, set, and match” being permanently etched on our brains regardless of whether we like tennis or not.

Personally, I’m in and out. I like the tantrums more than the actual games.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, May 5, game #694)

YELLOW: GLIDE COAST, CRUISE, DRIFT, FLOAT

COAST, CRUISE, DRIFT, FLOAT GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH COUNT DRACULA BAT, CAPE, CASTLE, FANG

BAT, CAPE, CASTLE, FANG BLUE: STOP CHANGING FLATTEN, LEVEL, PLATEAU, SETTLE

FLATTEN, LEVEL, PLATEAU, SETTLE PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE LONG AND CYLINDRICAL BATON, CIGAR, HOAGIE, TORPEDO