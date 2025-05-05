Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, May 5 (game #428).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #429) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I'm in lobe

NYT Strands today (game #429) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DRONE

ROPE

GAIN

NEAR

GLUE

CHOP

NYT Strands today (game #429) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #429) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #429) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #429, are…

STUD

CUFF

HOOP

CHANDELIER

PLUG

CLIPON

TEARDROP

SPANGRAM: EARRINGS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

CHANDELIER was so snaky – going from the top all the way to the bottom of the grid – that I thought it was going to turn yellow.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead, it was EARRINGS, a spangram which I needed to get as in my ignorance I tapped out EARDROP and missed the letter T.

STUD was the first word I looked for, which after getting it immediately exhausted my knowledge of the many types of ear adornments.

Like clip-on ties and clip-on moustaches, there is something comical about CLIP-ON earrings. Largely because they are the type of thing you’d put on as a child and wear while doing impressions of your mother and her friends gossiping about the neighbors at a Tupperware party. No? Just me then!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, May 5, game #428)

STEAK

HOME

CURLY

WAFFLE

CRINKLE

SHOESTRING

SPANGRAM: FRENCH FRIES