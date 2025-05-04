Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, May 4 (game #427).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #428) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On the side

NYT Strands today (game #428) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

KEYS

STIR

MEEK

FORTS

HOST

RICE

NYT Strands today (game #428) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #428) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: right, 1st row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #428) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #428, are…

STEAK

HOME

CURLY

WAFFLE

CRINKLE

SHOESTRING

SPANGRAM: FRENCH FRIES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

FRENCH FRIES or Freedom Fries as some like to call them, or Chips as we say in the UK, are the single reason why the potato is by far the best vegetable. That you can get so much flavor, crispy wonder and variety from of a bland starchy tuber is a miracle.

Today’s search, has of course made me hungry, although I didn’t exactly work up an appetite doing it (no thermometer headaches today), and got me wondering what my favourite type of "fry" is.

If push came to shove I think I’d have to go for a fat chip shop chip (aka STEAK fries) drowning in salt and vinegar with some curry sauce “on the side”.

Right, that’s enough of this puzzling, I’m off to the chippy!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

