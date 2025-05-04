Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, May 4 (game #693).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #694) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TORPEDO

BAT

COAST

LEVEL

САРЕ

BATON

PLATEAU

HOAGIE

SETTLE

CRUISE

CIGAR

CASTLE

FLOAT

FLATTEN

FANG

DRIFT

NYT Connections today (game #694) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Easy street

Easy street GREEN: Resident of Transylvania

Resident of Transylvania BLUE: Same as it ever was

Same as it ever was PURPLE: A shape in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #694) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GLIDE

GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH COUNT DRACULA

BLUE: STOP CHANGING

PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE LONG AND CYLINDRICAL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #694) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #694, are…

YELLOW: GLIDE COAST, CRUISE, DRIFT, FLOAT

COAST, CRUISE, DRIFT, FLOAT GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH COUNT DRACULA BAT, CAPE, CASTLE, FANG

BAT, CAPE, CASTLE, FANG BLUE: STOP CHANGING FLATTEN, LEVEL, PLATEAU, SETTLE

FLATTEN, LEVEL, PLATEAU, SETTLE PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE LONG AND CYLINDRICAL BATON, CIGAR, HOAGIE, TORPEDO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It probably says a lot about me that I didn’t get the purple group because I thought we were searching for bread products, as in the TORPEDO roll, a HOAGIE sandwich… er, to be honest it wasn’t a long sidebar

Still, this was one of those rare easy Connections days – a CRUISE around four groups you could say, rather than something to sink your metaphorical FANGs into.

I’m pretty sure I got ASSOCIATED WITH COUNT DRACULA not because of Transylvania’s famous resident, but because I’ve been watching a lot of What We Do In The Shadows. One of the greatest TV comedies of the past decade imho, about a group of four vampires who live in Staten Island. It’s wonderful.

My favourite WWDITS character is Colin Robinson, an energy vampire, who prefers to drain mental energy from his victims rather than blood – making him far more believable than the regular type of vampire. We all know someone like Colin.

Having said that, doing a daily column about Connections is exactly the kind of job Colin Robinson would do. Er…

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, May 4, game #693)

YELLOW: QUALITIES OF OVERCOOKED MEAT CHEWY, DRY, STRINGY, TOUGH

CHEWY, DRY, STRINGY, TOUGH GREEN: PLAY SOME ELECTRIC GUITAR JAM, NOODLE, SHRED, SOLO

JAM, NOODLE, SHRED, SOLO BLUE: INGREDIENTS IN BUBBLE TEA BOBA, MILK, SUGAR, TEA

BOBA, MILK, SUGAR, TEA PURPLE: PLANETS/ DWARF PLANET WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED BLUTO, CARS, DARTH, GENUS