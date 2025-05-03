NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, May 4 (game #693)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, May 3 (game #692).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #693) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- CHEWY
- NOODLE
- CARS
- DARTH
- JAM
- ВОВА
- TOUGH
- SHRED
- SOLO
- DRY
- SUGAR
- BLUTO
- TEA
- GENUS
- STRINGY
- MILK
NYT Connections today (game #693) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: (Very) well done
- GREEN: Grab your plectrum
- BLUE: Syrups optional
- PURPLE: Altered space
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #693) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: QUALITIES OF OVERCOOKED MEAT
- GREEN: PLAY SOME ELECTRIC GUITAR
- BLUE: INGREDIENTS IN BUBBLE TEA
- PURPLE: PLANETS/ DWARF PLANET WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #693) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #693, are…
- YELLOW: QUALITIES OF OVERCOOKED MEAT CHEWY, DRY, STRINGY, TOUGH
- GREEN: PLAY SOME ELECTRIC GUITAR JAM, NOODLE, SHRED, SOLO
- BLUE: INGREDIENTS IN BUBBLE TEA BOBA, MILK, SUGAR, TEA
- PURPLE: PLANETS/ DWARF PLANET WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED BLUTO, CARS, DARTH, GENUS
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 mistake
I’m not sure I would describe CHEWY, DRY, STRINGY, and TOUGH as “QUALITIES”, but it was thinking about eating something unpleasant that led me to linking them together. It just wasn’t OVERCOOKED MEAT that I had in mind.
I used to work in the meat department at a large supermarket and it was the animals I worked alongside that put me off meat for 15 years, rather than the thought of erm, eating animals.
Lab-grown meat, untouched by humans and farmed by robots, cannot arrive quickly enough as far as I’m concerned.
My mistake came in thinking that we were looking for the elements of a classic English teatime, rather than the INGREDIENTS IN A BUBBLE TEA – so I had JAM (like one spreads on one’s scones) instead of BOBA.
Having eliminated this, I was able to put another meaning of jam, along with some other things people who enjoy butchering music like doing with their electric guitars.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, May 3, game #692)
- YELLOW: AWESOME DOPE, FIRE, LIT, SICK
- GREEN: DEFEAT SOUNDLY CREAM, LICK, PASTE, SMOKE
- BLUE: "WILL" CONTRACTIONS WITHOUT THE APOSTROPHE HELL, ILL, SHELL, WELL
- PURPLE: URL ENDINGS PLUS A LETTER COMP, MILK, NETI, ORGO
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
