SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #693) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHEWY

NOODLE

CARS

DARTH

JAM

ВОВА

TOUGH

SHRED

SOLO

DRY

SUGAR

BLUTO

TEA

GENUS

STRINGY

MILK

NYT Connections today (game #693) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: (Very) well done

(Very) well done GREEN: Grab your plectrum

Grab your plectrum BLUE: Syrups optional

Syrups optional PURPLE: Altered space

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #693) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: QUALITIES OF OVERCOOKED MEAT

GREEN: PLAY SOME ELECTRIC GUITAR

BLUE: INGREDIENTS IN BUBBLE TEA

PURPLE: PLANETS/ DWARF PLANET WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #693) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #693, are…

YELLOW: QUALITIES OF OVERCOOKED MEAT CHEWY, DRY, STRINGY, TOUGH

CHEWY, DRY, STRINGY, TOUGH GREEN: PLAY SOME ELECTRIC GUITAR JAM, NOODLE, SHRED, SOLO

JAM, NOODLE, SHRED, SOLO BLUE: INGREDIENTS IN BUBBLE TEA BOBA, MILK, SUGAR, TEA

BOBA, MILK, SUGAR, TEA PURPLE: PLANETS/ DWARF PLANET WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED BLUTO, CARS, DARTH, GENUS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I’m not sure I would describe CHEWY, DRY, STRINGY, and TOUGH as “QUALITIES”, but it was thinking about eating something unpleasant that led me to linking them together. It just wasn’t OVERCOOKED MEAT that I had in mind.

I used to work in the meat department at a large supermarket and it was the animals I worked alongside that put me off meat for 15 years, rather than the thought of erm, eating animals.

Lab-grown meat, untouched by humans and farmed by robots, cannot arrive quickly enough as far as I’m concerned.

My mistake came in thinking that we were looking for the elements of a classic English teatime, rather than the INGREDIENTS IN A BUBBLE TEA – so I had JAM (like one spreads on one’s scones) instead of BOBA.

Having eliminated this, I was able to put another meaning of jam, along with some other things people who enjoy butchering music like doing with their electric guitars.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

