Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #679) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BAR

JOKE

BUNNY

SHIRT

DYE

WHIP

SOCK

РЕЕР

EGG

GANDER

HIP

RUBBER BANDS

LOOK

BASIN

CODE

GLANCE

NYT Connections today (game #679) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Eye spy

Eye spy GREEN: 70s DIY fashion

70s DIY fashion BLUE: The common theme rhymes with “back”

The common theme rhymes with “back” PURPLE: A small jump

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #679) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GLIMPSE

GREEN: NEEDS FOR TIE-DYEING A SHIRT

BLUE: THINGS YOU CAN CRACK

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "HOP"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #679) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #679, are…

YELLOW: GLIMPSE GANDER, GLANCE, LOOK, PEEP

GANDER, GLANCE, LOOK, PEEP GREEN: NEEDS FOR TIE-DYEING A SHIRT BASIN, DYE, RUBBER BANDS, SHIRT

BASIN, DYE, RUBBER BANDS, SHIRT BLUE: THINGS YOU CAN CRACK CODE, EGG, JOKE, WHIP

CODE, EGG, JOKE, WHIP PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "HOP" BAR, BUNNY, HIP, SOCK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I got the green group NEEDS FOR TIE-DYEING without knowing what I was looking for, just a process of elimination with the eight words I had left. It’s not something that I’ve ever personally done and I had no idea of the process.

GLIMPSE was a good deal easier — interestingly, GANDER was in yesterday’s “Take a ___” themed Strands and the trick pairing of PEEPs and BUNNY appeared in today’s. It feels like we are getting ever closer to a mash-up between the two puzzles – like when the cast of Family Guy appeared in The Simpsons.

THINGS YOU CAN CRACK was a great category for Easter, although I almost included HIP.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

