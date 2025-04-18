Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, April 18 (game #676).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #678) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HOT

DEVIL

GOLDEN

INTRO CLASS

LAB

BULLY

SANDY

ADDRESS

DRY

CANNABIS

LECTURE

JAMES BOND

TALK

CHOW

VAST

SPEECH

NYT Connections today (game #678) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Speaking to a group

Speaking to a group GREEN: Describing the Sahara

Describing the Sahara BLUE : Casual canines

: Casual canines PURPLE: Numeral alternatives

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #678) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SPOKEN PRESENTATION

GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR A DESERT

BLUE: DOG BREEDS, INFORMALLY

PURPLE: REPRESENTED BY THREE-DIGIT NUMBERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #678) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #678, are…

YELLOW: SPOKEN PRESENTATION ADDRESS, LECTURE, SPEECH, TALK

ADDRESS, LECTURE, SPEECH, TALK GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR A DESERT DRY, HOT, SANDY, VAST

DRY, HOT, SANDY, VAST BLUE: DOG BREEDS, INFORMALLY BULLY, CHOW, GOLDEN, LAB

BULLY, CHOW, GOLDEN, LAB PURPLE: REPRESENTED BY THREE-DIGIT NUMBERS CANNABIS, DEVIL, INTRO CLASS, JAMES BOND

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Today was a day where I got three in every group (well, apart from purple obviously) and took a chance on the fourth each time.

For SPOKEN PRESENTATION I originally had INTRO instead of ADDRESS. Then for ADJECTIVES FOR A DESERT I thought we were looking for words that describe a beach, so I went with GOLDEN rather than VAST.

That’s where my mistakes ended, but I still struggled to get the last dog breed. BULLY, CHOW and LAB were locked in but the fourth eluded me – so I gambled with Golden.

Meanwhile, I had no idea CANNABIS was represented by a number, although I should have seen the pattern with JAMES BOND (007), DEVIL (666), and INTRO CLASS (101).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

