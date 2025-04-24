Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, April 24 (game #683).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #684) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPRINGBOARD

VACUUM

SPARK

SUMMERTIME

WINTERGREEN

WITCHCRAFT

FALLOPIAN

BUBBLEGUM

AUTUMN LEAVES

CINNAMON

LAUNCHPAD

INNER

MENTHOL

UNFORGETTABLE

TEST

CATALYST

NYT Connections today (game #684) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Chewy

Chewy GREEN: A good beginning

A good beginning BLUE: Classic tunes

Classic tunes PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “cube”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #684) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GUM FLAVORS

GREEN: STARTING POINT

BLUE: GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SONGS

PURPLE: ___ TUBE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #684) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #684, are…

YELLOW: GUM FLAVORS BUBBLEGUM, CINNAMON, MENTHOL, WINTERGREEN

BUBBLEGUM, CINNAMON, MENTHOL, WINTERGREEN GREEN: STARTING POINT CATALYST, LAUNCHPAD, SPARK, SPRINGBOARD

CATALYST, LAUNCHPAD, SPARK, SPRINGBOARD BLUE: GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SONGS AUTUMN LEAVES, SUMMERTIME, UNFORGETTABLE, WITCHCRAFT

AUTUMN LEAVES, SUMMERTIME, UNFORGETTABLE, WITCHCRAFT PURPLE: ___ TUBE FALLOPIAN, INNER, TEST, VACUUM

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I’m kicking myself today, because I could have solved the hardest purple group early if I’d been braver. Instead, I went with all the groups I was more sure of. FALLOPIAN and TEST were the certainties, but INNER and VACUUM less so. Instead I opted for safety.

I am still delighted to be back on a winning run though, after falling to pieces last week.

Meanwhile, over in the yellow group, we had GUM FLAVORS. A few years ago, knowing that WINTERGREEN was one would have been obscure knowledge in the UK, but such has been the globalization of candy that we are all very familiar with America’s exotic gum tastes now.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

