Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'.

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #682) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BEAN

GAG

TRUNK

MUZZLE

TAIL

MAY

ACT

PAW

TAD

BIT

ROOT

SKETCH

BRANCH

FLAG

FUR

LEAF

NYT Connections today (game #682) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: In the woods

In the woods GREEN: Cats and dogs

Cats and dogs BLUE: Stand up

Stand up PURPLE: Add a word that rhyme with “coal”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #682) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A TREE

GREEN: CANINE/FELINE FEATURES

BLUE: COMEDIC ROUTINE

PURPLE: ____ POLE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #682) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #682, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A TREE BRANCH, LEAF, ROOT, TRUNK

BRANCH, LEAF, ROOT, TRUNK GREEN: CANINE/FELINE FEATURES FUR, MUZZLE, PAW, TAIL

FUR, MUZZLE, PAW, TAIL BLUE: COMEDIC ROUTINE ACT, BIT, GAG, SKETCH

ACT, BIT, GAG, SKETCH PURPLE: ____ POLE BEAN, FLAG, MAY, TAD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A fairly straightforward Connections day without any trickery or words that can go in several groups.

My only detour was thinking that there could be a common thread about mouth coverings, but it didn’t get much further than GAG and MUZZLE.

I got today's puzzle in order of difficulty, which always gives me a sense of harmony and that everything is working just the way it should do. On the rare occasions I’ve got the hardest/purple group first it feels as if it is a random fluke (usually it is).

COMEDIC ROUTINE was missing the one element of a stand-up performance that has become a major part of comedian’s going viral on social media – responding to hecklers. That said, dealing with abusive audience members has become so commonplace it probably qualifies as a BIT.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, April 22, game #681)

YELLOW: CANCEL, AS A PROJECT AXE, CUT, DROP, SCRAP

AXE, CUT, DROP, SCRAP GREEN: SEEN IN A POTTERY STUDIO CLAY, GLAZE, KILN, WHEEL

CLAY, GLAZE, KILN, WHEEL BLUE: THINGS THAT ARE SLIPPERY BANANA PEEL, EEL, GREASE, ICE

BANANA PEEL, EEL, GREASE, ICE PURPLE: NATURAL PRODUCERS OF HEAT FIRE, LIGHTNING, SUN, VOLCANO