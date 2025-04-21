Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, April 21 (game #680).

NYT Connections today (game #681) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ICE

WHEEL

GREASE

LIGHTNING

FIRE

EEL

AXE

SUN

CLAY

SCRAP

VOLCANO

GLAZE

DROP

BANANA PEEL

KILN

CUT

NYT Connections today (game #681) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Halt

Halt GREEN: Making china pots

Making china pots BLUE: Slide away

Slide away PURPLE: Hot, hot, hot

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #681) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CANCEL, AS A PROJECT

GREEN: SEEN IN A POTTERY STUDIO

BLUE: THINGS THAT ARE SLIPPERY

PURPLE: NATURAL PRODUCERS OF HEAT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #681) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #681, are…

YELLOW: CANCEL, AS A PROJECT AXE, CUT, DROP, SCRAP

AXE, CUT, DROP, SCRAP GREEN: SEEN IN A POTTERY STUDIO CLAY, GLAZE, KILN, WHEEL

CLAY, GLAZE, KILN, WHEEL BLUE: THINGS THAT ARE SLIPPERY BANANA PEEL, EEL, GREASE, ICE

BANANA PEEL, EEL, GREASE, ICE PURPLE: NATURAL PRODUCERS OF HEAT FIRE, LIGHTNING, SUN, VOLCANO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Today’s joke was, of course, GREASE and LIGHTNING. Although I’m sure I wasn’t alone in the words ICE and FIRE triggering a quick search for a Game of Thrones group (A Song of Ice and Fire being the title of the unfinished collection of books it is based on).

My mistake today came as I was soaring towards a faultless round. Thinking there was a group that was about natural electricity creation I had EEL instead of VOLCANO in what became the purple quartet, NATURAL PRODUCERS OF HEAT.

That they produce electricity is one of three things people know about eels, the others being they are slippery and some brave souls enjoy eating them boiled and served in jelly (I am not one of those people, the idea of eating something that is slimy, boney and stringy does not whet my appetite).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

