Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #415) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Counter offers

NYT Strands today (game #415) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPACE

PRUNE

SOAP

FACE

SHADE

STREP

NYT Strands today (game #415) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #415) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #415) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #415, are…

JUICES

SOUP

PASTRIES

CHAI

SANDWICHES

ESPRESSO

SPANGRAM: CAFE MENU

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It never ceases to amaze me how well the NYT hides the answers in Strands, but today was a rare day where I saw one word – JUICES – immediately.

Then, after getting SOUP, the letters for PASTRIES were easy to spot and I was three words in, before I'd barely started.

SANDWICHES aside it was also a very left to right day, too, which made the search easier than when it goes right to left, down and up or all over the place.

In fact, the biggest challenge, for me at least, was to resist the temptation of stopping the word search and going out to a CAFE.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

