Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #414) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What talent!

NYT Strands today (game #414) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BASIC

RICE

GLUE

CAGE

COIN

URGE

NYT Strands today (game #414) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #414) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #414) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #414, are…

ACROBAT

JUGGLER

DUET

COMIC

MAGICIAN

DANCER

SPANGRAM: VARIETY ACTS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

My immediate thoughts on today’s theme were TV talent shows and the many variants of such and such a country’s “got talent”.

In the UK, our version ran out of talent and we started importing contestants that had appeared in other country’s versions of the show. At that point the emphasis switched from unearthing talent and more about creating a fun TV show, which it did – but it broke the format. Hard to keep up the illusion of judgement when you’ve cast the competitors.

Anyway, I digress. Knowing the VARIETY ACTS we were looking for made for a very dull Strands. Although having DUET instead of SINGER is a slight curveball. Also missing were the cute dog acts that seem an integral part of a variety show — or at least ones involving Simon Cowell.

Concerns about exploitation have seen, probably correctly, the decline of performing animals – apart from dogs, who seem more than happy to humiliate themselves dancing / jumping over tiny fences / posing on pedestals / smoking pipes / catching frisbees / wearing bomber jackets and pork pie hats for human entertainment. Not good enough to make Strands though, lads.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

