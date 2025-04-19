Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 19 (game #412).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #413) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On the hunt

NYT Strands today (game #413) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SEEDY

CAKE

SOAK

NECK

CARE

BORE

NYT Strands today (game #413) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #413) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #413) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #413, are…

BUNNY

TOYS

BOOK

EGGS

CHOCOLATE

CANDY

PEEPS

SPANGRAM: EASTER BASKET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

An easy, relaxing wordsearch that saw my mind wandering.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I have a friend in construction who spent 18 months building an enormous factory that was completely dedicated to year-round production of Easter EGGS. It seems crazy for a product that really should just be available for a couple of weeks a year.

However, in the UK, Easter has a bigger build-up than any other chocolate-based holiday (let’s face it, they’re all about the chocolate). Almost as soon as Christmas is over the first hollow chocolate eggs start appearing – from actual egg-sized to chocolate eggs the size of your head – slowly multiplying and taking up entire supermarket aisles until tomorrow, when they will vanish completely.

According to my research (erm, TikTok) things seem a bit calmer elsewhere in the world – although the US has PEEPS, a marshmallow delight that has failed to make it anywhere else in the world. Maybe they have really high tariffs or something.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 19 April, game #412)

HINT

CHANCE

HIKE

GANDER

NUMBER

SELFIE

BREATHER

SPANGRAM: TAKE THAT