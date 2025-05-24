Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, May 24 (game #447).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #448) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Get out the dust buster!

NYT Strands today (game #448) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GLADE

GREED

CLUES

PLUG

ROLL

SLEET

NYT Strands today (game #448) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #448) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #448) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #448, are…

SELL

DONATE

LABEL

DECLUTTER

REORGANIZE

SPANGRAM: SPRING CLEANING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Organizing the letters that made up REORGANIZE was a far from easy task. I spent a good couple of minutes staring at the jumble of letters that remained at the end of today’s puzzle and pondered abandoning ship before finally seeing the magic word.

The first word I got today was SELL, after a hint, so it wasn’t obvious what we were searching for until I found DONATE and LABEL.

Had I seen DECLUTTER sooner I may have gotten it done a bit quicker – leaving me time to do some SPRING CLEANING of my own.

It is always amazing the many different ways Strands has found to hide the Spangram, with this edition being a rare snake that begins and ends on the same side. Bravo.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, May 24, game #447)

CHAMPAGNE

PILLOW

LEGROOM

PRIVACY

TOWELETTE

SPANGRAM: FIRST CLASS