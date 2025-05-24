Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, May 24 (game #713).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #714) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOUBLE

HELIX

SNAIL

KING

CONCH

QUEEN

TWIN

ROOK

ELECTRONIC

JUNK

ACE

RINGER

JACK

LOBE

CLONE

CHAIN

NYT Connections today (game #714) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Poker

Poker GREEN: Lookalike

Lookalike BLUE: Places for studs and rings

Places for studs and rings PURPLE: Add a word that sounds like “fail”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #714) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PLAYING CARDS

GREEN: DOPPELGÄNGER

BLUE: EAR PIERCING SITES

PURPLE: __ MAIL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #714) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #714, are…

YELLOW: PLAYING CARDS ACE, JACK, KING, QUEEN

ACE, JACK, KING, QUEEN GREEN: DOPPELGÄNGER CLONE, DOUBLE, RINGER, TWIN

CLONE, DOUBLE, RINGER, TWIN BLUE: EAR PIERCING SITES CONCH, HELIX, LOBE, ROOK

CONCH, HELIX, LOBE, ROOK PURPLE: __ MAIL CHAIN, ELECTRONIC, JUNK, SNAIL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

EAR PIERCING SITES is something I know absolutely nothing about, so it was a good job that SNAIL triggered a quartet of __MAIL words.

Before my final pair of groups I’d made a mistake in thinking that there was a group containing curled things, so I had SNAIL, HELIX and CONCH and added LOBE as I was thinking about the shape of ears.

Fortunately I abandoned this blind alley and went for the far more obvious PLAYING CARDS and DOPPELGÄNGER.

According to German folklore, all humans have a spirit double which is invisible but identical to them. It’s an odd thought. Somewhere in the world there is someone who looks exactly like us playing Connections.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, May 24, game #713)

YELLOW: BABY GEAR BIB, BOTTLE, MONITOR, STROLLER

BIB, BOTTLE, MONITOR, STROLLER GREEN: KINDS OF PANTS MINUS "S" CAPRI, JEAN, JOGGER, SLACK

CAPRI, JEAN, JOGGER, SLACK BLUE: NEW YORK SPORTS TEAM MEMBERS JET, MET, NET, RANGER

JET, MET, NET, RANGER PURPLE: BLACK WOMEN AUTHORS BUTLER, GAY, HOOKS, WALKER