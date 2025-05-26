Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, May 26 (game #715).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #716) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CAROUSEL

CANDELABRA

COASTER

CLOCK

SLIDE

GATE

RECORD

TEACUP

BEAST

PICK

LOUNGE

PANCAKE

STRUM

FRISBEE

BEND

FOOD COURT

NYT Connections today (game #716) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Circular

Circular GREEN: As seen at LAX

As seen at LAX BLUE: Ways to play with six strings

Ways to play with six strings PURPLE: Be Our Guest

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #716) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ROUND FLAT THINGS

GREEN: AIRPORT FEATURES

BLUE: GUITAR PLAYING TECHNIQUES

PURPLE: WHAT CHARACTERS WERE TRANSFORMED INTO IN "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #716) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #716, are…

YELLOW: ROUND FLAT THINGS COASTER, FRISBEE, PANCAKE, RECORD

COASTER, FRISBEE, PANCAKE, RECORD GREEN: AIRPORT FEATURES CAROUSEL, FOOD COURT, GATE, LOUNGE

CAROUSEL, FOOD COURT, GATE, LOUNGE BLUE: GUITAR PLAYING TECHNIQUES BEND, PICK, SLIDE, STRUM

BEND, PICK, SLIDE, STRUM PURPLE: WHAT CHARACTERS WERE TRANSFORMED INTO IN "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST" BEAST, CANDELABRA, CLOCK, TEACUP

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

You could argue that a FRISBEE isn’t strictly flat, unlike the other three ROUND FLAT THINGS, but it’s close enough and this yellow was an easy spot, before I had to do some thinking.

My mistake came in putting together a group of fairground rides – SLIDE, CAROUSEL, TEACUP and BEAST. Of these, BEAST was the one that didn’t feel right – so I began thinking of other things that it could mean and after dismissing Mr as the link landed on Beauty & The Beast and some of the other characters in the fairytale.

STRUM, SLIDE and PICK both felt like they had something to do with guitars but I took a risk with BEND, having completely overlooked the much more obvious AIRPORT FEATURES.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

