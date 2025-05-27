Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, May 27 (game #716).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #717) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHICAGO

POPE

MOONLIGHT

BRIDGE

WHEEL

ROCKY

CHAIN

LINK

BLUEST

UNITE

GLADIATOR

PEDAL

JOIN

SADDLE

SKAT

CRASH

NYT Connections today (game #717) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Ways to attach

Ways to attach GREEN: Bicycle bits

Bicycle bits BLUE: 21st century movies

21st century movies PURPLE: Add a letter to see the scene

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #717) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONNECT

GREEN: PARTS OF A BIKE

BLUE: BEST PICTURE WINNERS SINCE 2000

PURPLE: MUSIC GENRES PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #717) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #717, are…

YELLOW: CONNECT BRIDGE, JOIN, LINK, UNITE

BRIDGE, JOIN, LINK, UNITE GREEN: PARTS OF A BIKE CHAIN, PEDAL, SADDLE, WHEEL

CHAIN, PEDAL, SADDLE, WHEEL BLUE: BEST PICTURE WINNERS SINCE 2000 CHICAGO, CRASH, GLADIATOR, MOONLIGHT

CHICAGO, CRASH, GLADIATOR, MOONLIGHT PURPLE: MUSIC GENRES PLUS A LETTER BLUEST, POPE, ROCKY, SKAT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

I fell into two very obvious traps today. First I had CHAIN instead of UNITE in the CONNECT group. I was thinking of mechanical connections, like train compartments coupled together.

How stupid I felt when the next group I got was PARTS OF A BIKE.

My next mistake came in thinking that we were just looking for a general movie connection, without really knowing what the link was. With that in mind I had ROCKY instead of CRASH – although had the category been BEST PICTURE WINNERS SINCE 1977, then ROCKY would have been correct.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

