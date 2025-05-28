Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, May 28 (game #717).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #718) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FROST

RIGHT

MUSCULAR

HONOR

HAIL

FIT

POLISH

POWDER

PROPER

ENTHUSIAST

NUDE

APPLAUD

SPRINKLE

PRAISE

APT

GLAZE

NYT Connections today (game #718) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Tribute

Tribute GREEN: Satisfactory

Satisfactory BLUE: Dunkin and Krispy

Dunkin and Krispy PURPLE: Connecting word rhymes with “stuff”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #718) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SALUTE

GREEN: SUITABLE

BLUE: VERBS FOR FINISHING DONUTS

PURPLE: WHAT "BUFF" MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #718) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #718, are…

YELLOW: SALUTE APPLAUD, HAIL, HONOR, PRAISE

APPLAUD, HAIL, HONOR, PRAISE GREEN: SUITABLE APT, FIT, PROPER, RIGHT

APT, FIT, PROPER, RIGHT BLUE: VERBS FOR FINISHING DONUTS FROST, GLAZE, POWDER, SPRINKLE

FROST, GLAZE, POWDER, SPRINKLE PURPLE: WHAT "BUFF" MIGHT MEAN ENTHUSIAST, MUSCULAR, NUDE, POLISH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Fools jump in... so I immediately thought that FROST, POWDER and SPRINKLE were describing types of snow, added HAIL… and got "one away".

That’s when I realized it had to do with baking instead, although I wasn’t thinking VERBS FOR FINISHING DONUTS.

I got SALUTE next, which was quite tricky for the so-called easiest group and then the SUITABLE green group.

I missed seeing WHAT “BUFF” MIGHT MEAN but four different meanings for one word make it the archetypal hardest Connections group – and I say this as a Connections buff.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

