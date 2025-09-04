Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, September 4 (game #816).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #817) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HAN

SOLO

FREE

ZING

RAM

KICK

STAG

BUCK

SINGLE

SONG

JACK

TANG

MING

PUNCH

BILLY

ZEST

NYT Connections today (game #817) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Pleasantly sharp taste

Pleasantly sharp taste GREEN: No ties

No ties BLUE: Boy beasts

Boy beasts PURPLE: Ruling groups in a specific country

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #817) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PIQUANCY

GREEN: AVAILABLE

BLUE: MALE ANIMALS

PURPLE: CHINESE DYNASTIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #817) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #817, are…

YELLOW: PIQUANCY KICK, PUNCH, ZEST, ZING

KICK, PUNCH, ZEST, ZING GREEN: AVAILABLE FREE, SINGLE, SOLO, STAG

FREE, SINGLE, SOLO, STAG BLUE: MALE ANIMALS BILLY, BUCK, JACK, RAM

BILLY, BUCK, JACK, RAM PURPLE: CHINESE DYNASTIES HAN, MING, SONG, TANG

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I made all my mistakes today after falling into a self-inflicted trap where I was so determined to get a quartet correct that I ploughed onwards without pausing to perhaps look at other groups.

My obsession was the group that became PIQUANCY and I tried four different combinations before eliminating TANG from the equation and finally moving on.

STAG was my final downfall, as I included it alongside BILLY, BUCK and RAM instead of thinking it may have something to do with men attending social events without women. Not my finest day. Hope you did better.

