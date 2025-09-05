Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 5 (game #817).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #818) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DIVINE

RAP

BLEW

WIGHT

SPLIT

CALL

READ

CHORAL

FORECAST

SHADE

JAZZ

SPIRIT

BURST

AMERICANA

SPECTER

BROKE

NYT Connections today (game #818) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: That’s torn it

That’s torn it GREEN: A ghostly presence

A ghostly presence BLUE: Premonition

Premonition PURPLE: Music genres

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #818) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RUPTURED

GREEN: APPARITION

BLUE: PREDICT

PURPLE: "BEST ___ PERFORMANCE" GRAMMY AWARD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #818) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #818, are…

YELLOW: RUPTURED BLEW, BROKE, BURST, SPLIT

BLEW, BROKE, BURST, SPLIT GREEN: APPARITION SHADE, SPECTER, SPIRIT, WIGHT

SHADE, SPECTER, SPIRIT, WIGHT BLUE: PREDICT CALL, DIVINE, FORECAST, READ

CALL, DIVINE, FORECAST, READ PURPLE: "BEST ___ PERFORMANCE" GRAMMY AWARD AMERICANA, CHORAL, JAZZ, RAP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Zero mistakes and getting the purple group first made this an excellent game for me.

That said, I did not have a clue what linked the four musical genres that made up the hardest group, just that they were musical genres and I came very close to making a mistake by connecting READ, WIGHT, and BLEW as homophones of colors.

Fortunately, I resisted the temptation of adding a word that wasn’t a homophone of a color. Hope you did too.

