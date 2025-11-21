Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, November 21 (game #894).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

NYT Connections today (game #895) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPLASH

SALTY DOG

RAW

BITTER MELON

SOURSOP

DROP

SKIPPER

SWEETHEART

SWAB

CHAYOTE

PLEA

DAB

DURIAN

BIG

TAR

TOUCH

NYT Connections today (game #895) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A small amount

A small amount GREEN: Enjoy life at sea

Enjoy life at sea BLUE: Exotic foodstuffs

Exotic foodstuffs PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “meal”

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #895) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LITTLE BIT

GREEN: SAILOR

BLUE: TROPICAL FRUITS/VEGETABLES

PURPLE: ____ DEAL

NYT Connections today (game #895) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #895, are…

YELLOW: LITTLE BIT DAB, DROP, SPLASH, TOUCH

DAB, DROP, SPLASH, TOUCH GREEN: SAILOR SALTY DOG, SKIPPER, SWAB, TAR

SALTY DOG, SKIPPER, SWAB, TAR BLUE: TROPICAL FRUITS/VEGETABLES BITTER MELON, CHAYOTE, DURIAN, SOURSOP

BITTER MELON, CHAYOTE, DURIAN, SOURSOP PURPLE: ____ DEAL BIG, PLEA, RAW, SWEETHEART

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I wasted two mistakes trying to assemble the group that became LITTLE BIT. My first idea was that it was about applying a small amount of something – so I had SWAB instead of TOUCH, then I swapped that with TAR before finally seeing sense.

SALTY DOG was the tile that unlocked the green group. I’ve always liked that term: Quint (Robert Shaw) in Jaws being the epitome of one. A Salty Dog is the sort of person who is gnarly and beardy, half man, half woollen sweater and in desperate need of a bath, but whose seafaring knowledge is their superpower.

The blue group I got due to DURIAN, which is the sort of fruit you eat as a dare (hence its nickname – vomit fruit), but I’m annoyed that I didn’t see today’s very gettable purple group. Kudos if you did.

