Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #816) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HONEYCOMB

PAIN

CANDY CANE

AIRBRUSH

ORGANISM

PAMPLEMOUSSE

SOLAR PANEL

ANGEL

FIX

SPREADSHEET

TINSEL

VINAIGRETTE

STRING LIGHTS

TOUCH UP

CORNICHON

PHOTOSHOP

NYT Connections today (game #816) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Festive decor

Festive decor GREEN: Snap edits

Snap edits BLUE: European cuisine

European cuisine PURPLE: Cellular items

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #816) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WHAT YOU MIGHT SEE ON A CHRISTMAS TREE

GREEN: CLEAN UP, AS A PHOTOGRAPH

BLUE: FRENCH FOOD WORDS

PURPLE: THINGS WITH CELLS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #816) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #816, are…

YELLOW: WHAT YOU MIGHT SEE ON A CHRISTMAS TREE ANGEL, CANDY CANE, STRING LIGHTS, TINSEL

ANGEL, CANDY CANE, STRING LIGHTS, TINSEL GREEN: CLEAN UP, AS A PHOTOGRAPH AIRBRUSH, FIX, PHOTOSHOP, TOUCH UP

AIRBRUSH, FIX, PHOTOSHOP, TOUCH UP BLUE: FRENCH FOOD WORDS CORNICHON, PAIN, PAMPLEMOUSSE, VINAIGRETTE

CORNICHON, PAIN, PAMPLEMOUSSE, VINAIGRETTE PURPLE: THINGS WITH CELLS HONEYCOMB, ORGANISM, SOLAR PANEL, SPREADSHEET

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My mistake today came from thinking that PAMPLEMOUSSE, VINAGRETTE, HONEYCOMB and CORNICHON was some kind of salad recipe. Not a good one, I think you’ll agree.

Fortunately my wild stab in the dark gave me a “one away” and I was able to complete today’s Connections – a good thing, too, as I was failing to see any links between a SOLAR PANEL and a SPREADSHEET.

Meanwhile, WHAT YOU MIGHT SEE ON A CHRISTMAS TREE was straightforward enough, with the only thing holding me back the feeling that it is too early to be even thinking about Christmas.

