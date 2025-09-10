Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, September 10 (game #822).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #823) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOX

POINT

WHOPPER

SCRATCH

SNICKER

PLATE

MOUND

WHALE

MAR

STARE

MAMMOTH

DING

BASE

COLOSSUS

DENT

WHISPER

NYT Connections today (game #823) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Flaws

Flaws GREEN: Large entity

Large entity BLUE: Bad manners

Bad manners PURPLE: As seen at Fenway Park

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #823) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BLEMISH

GREEN: BEHEMOTH

BLUE: RUDE THINGS TO DO

PURPLE: ON A BASEBALL FIELD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #823) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #823, are…

YELLOW: BLEMISH DENT, DING, MAR, SCRATCH

DENT, DING, MAR, SCRATCH GREEN: BEHEMOTH COLOSSUS, MAMMOTH, WHALE, WHOPPER

COLOSSUS, MAMMOTH, WHALE, WHOPPER BLUE: RUDE THINGS TO DO POINT, SNICKER, STARE, WHISPER

POINT, SNICKER, STARE, WHISPER PURPLE: ON A BASEBALL FIELD BASE, BOX, MOUND, PLATE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Like many others, I suspect, I began putting together a list of candy brands with missing last letters – MOUND, MAR, SNICKER, WHOPPER – but managed to hold back from fully committing.

What stopped me was thinking that WHOPPER belonged alongside COLOSSUS, MAMMOTH, and WHALE and so it proved. After this I saw BLEMISH pretty quickly and patted myself on the back for not falling for Connections’ clever trap.

My baseball knowledge is slim, but fortunately (or should I say unfortunately) I am fully aware of many RUDE THINGS TO DO.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, September 10, game #822)

YELLOW: "YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER!" BAD, SHAME, TSK, TUT TUT

BAD, SHAME, TSK, TUT TUT GREEN: MOVE QUICKLY BARREL, FLY, RACE, ZIP

BARREL, FLY, RACE, ZIP BLUE: EDDIE MURPHY ROLES AKEEM, DOLITTLE, DONKEY, FOLEY

AKEEM, DOLITTLE, DONKEY, FOLEY PURPLE: KING __ CAKE, COBRA, KONG, TUT