Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #822) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DONKEY

KONG

BAD

COBRA

BARREL

RACE

TUT

TSK

FLY

FOLEY

TUT TUT

CAKE

DOLITTLE

SHAME

ZIP

AKEEM

NYT Connections today (game #822) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Disappointment in someone

Disappointment in someone GREEN: Get there fast

Get there fast BLUE: Parts played by the same comedy actor

Parts played by the same comedy actor PURPLE: Precede with a royal position

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #822) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: "YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER!"

GREEN: MOVE QUICKLY

BLUE: EDDIE MURPHY ROLES

PURPLE: KING __

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #822) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #822, are…

YELLOW: "YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER!" BAD, SHAME, TSK, TUT TUT

BAD, SHAME, TSK, TUT TUT GREEN: MOVE QUICKLY BARREL, FLY, RACE, ZIP

BARREL, FLY, RACE, ZIP BLUE: EDDIE MURPHY ROLES AKEEM, DOLITTLE, DONKEY, FOLEY

AKEEM, DOLITTLE, DONKEY, FOLEY PURPLE: KING __ CAKE, COBRA, KONG, TUT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I was on the right track today when I made my mistake, guessing TUT instead of TUT TUT. A doubly annoying error as I only had eight tiles left at the time.

Ignoring the DONKEY KONG trap/joke I got the EDDIE MURPHY ROLES group first, largely on the back of FOLEY, his character in the brilliant Beverly Hills Cop, the other roles being AKEEM from Coming To America, the eponymous DOLITTLE, and DONKEY from Shrek.

Following my TUT/TUT TUT confusion I managed to get the four tiles that made up “YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER” – a good thing, too, as I’d never heard of King CAKE, as it's yet to make it to the UK and will be likely turned away by the baking authorities for being too colorful.

