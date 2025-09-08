Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 8 (game #820).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #821) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SLUG

EGG

COMPLETE

BULL

LAP

SNAIL

WATCH

BELT

OVER

UNDER

THROUGH

HARD TACO

DONE

GULP

M&M

SHOT

NYT Connections today (game #821) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Reached the end

Reached the end GREEN: A protective outer coating

A protective outer coating BLUE: Drink quickly

Drink quickly PURPLE: Add a word that’s opposite to “cat”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #821) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FINISHED

GREEN: THINGS WITH SHELLS

BLUE: SWIG

PURPLE: __DOG

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #821) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #821, are…

YELLOW: FINISHED COMPLETE, DONE, OVER, THROUGH

COMPLETE, DONE, OVER, THROUGH GREEN: THINGS WITH SHELLS EGG, HARD TACO, M&M, SNAIL

EGG, HARD TACO, M&M, SNAIL BLUE: SWIG BELT, GULP, SHOT, SLUG

BELT, GULP, SHOT, SLUG PURPLE: __DOG BULL, LAP, UNDER, WATCH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As someone who consumes an extraordinary amount of EGGs and M&Ms – although mainly M&Ms – the green group was an easy starter to what turned out to be quite an easy game.

OVER, UNDER and THROUGH were the only possible words that could trip anyone up – and I did briefly think that the children’s book We’re Going On A Bear Hunt could be a connection, thanks to its repeated decisions over whether to go under, over or through a succession of obstacles.

My only disappointment today was that I didn’t commit to the purple group and opted for the easier SWIG instead. It’s not often that the hardest group is this gettable.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, September 8, game #820)

YELLOW: NONSENSE BALONEY, BULL, BUNK, RUBBISH

BALONEY, BULL, BUNK, RUBBISH GREEN: INCREASE, WITH "UP" CRANK, HIKE, JACK, RAISE

CRANK, HIKE, JACK, RAISE BLUE: FICTIONAL SPIES ARCHER, HUNT, PEEL, POWERS

ARCHER, HUNT, PEEL, POWERS PURPLE: CAT___ FISH, NAP, TAIL, WALK