Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #820) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FISH

HIKE

HUNT

JACK

BULL

PEEL

ARCHER

TAIL

CRANK

WALK

NAP

BUNK

BALONEY

RAISE

RUBBISH

POWERS

NYT Connections today (game #820) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Talking gibberish

Talking gibberish GREEN: Add a word the opposite of “down”

Add a word the opposite of “down” BLUE: Secret agents

Secret agents PURPLE: Precede with a word that’s the opposite of “dog”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #820) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: NONSENSE

GREEN: INCREASE, WITH "UP"

BLUE: FICTIONAL SPIES

PURPLE: CAT___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #820) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #820, are…

YELLOW: NONSENSE BALONEY, BULL, BUNK, RUBBISH

BALONEY, BULL, BUNK, RUBBISH GREEN: INCREASE, WITH "UP" CRANK, HIKE, JACK, RAISE

CRANK, HIKE, JACK, RAISE BLUE: FICTIONAL SPIES ARCHER, HUNT, PEEL, POWERS

ARCHER, HUNT, PEEL, POWERS PURPLE: CAT___ FISH, NAP, TAIL, WALK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After yesterday's super-difficult round, I was hoping for an easier game today so that I could try to rebuild my streak – and that’s what we’ve got.

That said, despite being the blue group I think FICTIONAL SPIES was the toughest to get, especially as it featured a vintage spy adventurer (Emma PEEL from The Avengers TV series) alongside the better known Austin, Ethan and Sterling. Certainly harder than CAT___.

All this said, I did come very close to giving away a mistake, thinking that HUNT, TAIL and FISH all had something to do with tracking someone. Fortunately I resisted the temptation.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, September 7, game #819)

YELLOW: GYMNASTICS MOVES AERIAL, ARABESQUE, ROUNDOFF, SPLIT

AERIAL, ARABESQUE, ROUNDOFF, SPLIT GREEN: DISNEY PRINCESSES ARIEL, AURORA, MERIDA, TIANA

ARIEL, AURORA, MERIDA, TIANA BLUE: FONTS ARIAL, GEORGIA, IMPACT, VERDANA

ARIAL, GEORGIA, IMPACT, VERDANA PURPLE: GEOMETRY ADJECTIVES ANGULAR, AREAL, LINEAR, VOLUMETRIC