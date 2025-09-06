Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 6 (game #818).

NYT Connections today (game #819) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ANGULAR

AERIAL

GEORGIA

AURORA

ARIAL

LINEAR

MERIDA

AREAL

ARABESQUE

ARIEL

SPLIT

IMPACT

TIANA

VERDANA

VOLUMETRIC

ROUNDOFF

NYT Connections today (game #819) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Simone Biles styles

Simone Biles styles GREEN: Animated royalty

Animated royalty BLUE: Type

Type PURPLE: Angle descriptors

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #819) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GYMNASTICS MOVES

GREEN: DISNEY PRINCESSES

BLUE: FONTS

PURPLE: GEOMETRY ADJECTIVES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #819) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #819, are…

YELLOW: GYMNASTICS MOVES AERIAL, ARABESQUE, ROUNDOFF, SPLIT

AERIAL, ARABESQUE, ROUNDOFF, SPLIT GREEN: DISNEY PRINCESSES ARIEL, AURORA, MERIDA, TIANA

ARIEL, AURORA, MERIDA, TIANA BLUE: FONTS ARIAL, GEORGIA, IMPACT, VERDANA

ARIAL, GEORGIA, IMPACT, VERDANA PURPLE: GEOMETRY ADJECTIVES ANGULAR, AREAL, LINEAR, VOLUMETRIC

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

My goodness, this was a hard round. Congratulations to anyone who survived and kudos for your range of knowledge.

I know my FONTS very well – a key component of writing procrastination is choosing the right font for your opus and I’ve wasted hours deciding between them when I could have been actually writing.

Alas, my knowledge of DISNEY PRINCESSES and GEOMETRY ADJECTIVES is less impressive.

I did manage to fudge together GYMNASTIC MOVES before crashing out, but that was down to shuffle luck rather than an interest in the craft of bendy superhumans.

