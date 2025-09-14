Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, September 14 (game #826).

NYT Connections today (game #827) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CONNECTION

BANSHEE

CARPET

STRAND

PIP

CHEMISTRY

BANK

TILE

HEARTBREAKER

WOOD

SPARK

COAST

LAMINATE

SHORE

WAILER

FIREWORKS

NYT Connections today (game #827) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Choices to walk on

Choices to walk on GREEN: Seaside geography

Seaside geography BLUE: Love is in the air

Love is in the air PURPLE: In the group but not the singer

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #827) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FLOORING OPTIONS

GREEN: BEACHY AREA

BLUE: ROMANTIC VIBE

PURPLE: MEMBER OF A CLASSIC BACKING BAND

NYT Connections today (game #827) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #827, are…

YELLOW: FLOORING OPTIONS CARPET, LAMINATE, TILE, WOOD

CARPET, LAMINATE, TILE, WOOD GREEN: BEACHY AREA BANK, COAST, SHORE, STRAND

BANK, COAST, SHORE, STRAND BLUE: ROMANTIC VIBE CHEMISTRY, CONNECTION, FIREWORKS, SPARK

CHEMISTRY, CONNECTION, FIREWORKS, SPARK PURPLE: MEMBER OF A CLASSIC BACKING BAND BANSHEE, HEARTBREAKER, PIP, WAILER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

For the second day in a row I got the purple group before the end. This is unprecedented, but for music fans today's so-called hardest group was easy.

That said, I doubt either BANSHEE would consider themself a MEMBER OF A CLASSIC BACKING BAND; a member of a classic band, yes, but Siouxsie’s “backing band”? You may be able to tell I was once a music journalist; this is the sort of argument I’d have to listen to for hours back in the day.

Anyway, I digress. The other three categories confirm this was an easy round, devoid of the usual traps and trickery. FLOORING OPTIONS? BEACHY AREA? ROMANTIC VIBE? I think this qualifies as one of the most normal Connections games of 2025.

Right, now I'm off to listen to Spellbound.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, September 14, game #826)

YELLOW: ENTRYWAY DOOR, GATE, HATCH, PORTAL

DOOR, GATE, HATCH, PORTAL GREEN: MAP FEATURES COMPASS, INSET, KEY, SCALE

COMPASS, INSET, KEY, SCALE BLUE: SURPASS BEAT, BEST, BETTER, TOP

BEAT, BEST, BETTER, TOP PURPLE: STREETS WITH SYMBOLIC IMPORTANCE DOWNING, FLEET, MAIN, WALL