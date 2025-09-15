Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 15 (game #827).

NYT Connections today (game #828) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ROGER

PEN

ROSE

MONTH

SQUID

PRINTER

DONUT

MONITOR

JUROR

WATCH

TATTOO MACHINE

TRIX

FOLLOW

WHITE

VELVETEEN

TRACK

NYT Connections today (game #828) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Tracing

Tracing GREEN: 12 of these

12 of these BLUE: Expensive liquid

Expensive liquid PURPLE: Add a fluffy tailed animal

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #828) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KEEP TABS ON

GREEN: ONE IN A DOZEN

BLUE: THINGS WITH INK

PURPLE: ___RABBIT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #828) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #828, are…

YELLOW: KEEP TABS ON FOLLOW, MONITOR, TRACK, WATCH

FOLLOW, MONITOR, TRACK, WATCH GREEN: ONE IN A DOZEN DONUT, JUROR, MONTH, ROSE

DONUT, JUROR, MONTH, ROSE BLUE: THINGS WITH INK PEN, PRINTER, SQUID, TATTOO MACHINE

PEN, PRINTER, SQUID, TATTOO MACHINE PURPLE: ___RABBIT ROGER, TRIX, VELVETEEN, WHITE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

This was one of my favorite types of Connections games – one in which you are faced with 16 words that appear to make little sense together, before each group reveals itself.

Typically, for me, this means getting each foursome in difficulty order, something I find oddly pleasing.

ONE IN A DOZEN should have been my most-difficult-to-get group, but having recently been a JUROR the number 12 popped straight out at me.

But really, in terms of real experiences informing Connections gameplay, I should have gotten THINGS WITH INK sooner as a) I love SQUID (the band and the marine animal) and b) I am involved in an ongoing war of attrition with my PRINTER due to its inability to actually print anything, especially at moments when I desperately need it to work.

Truly, is there a more frustrating technology than the printer?

